Gardaí are looking for the owner of several, apparently new fertiliser spreaders that appear to have fallen off a lorry on a Co. Offaly road.

The Laois-Offaly Garda Division took to social media earlier this morning (Wednesday, February 16) to highlight the incident, in which five to six spreaders were found to be on the road.

Gardaí are surmising that they fell of the back of lorry that was transporting them.

The spreaders are understood to have been mislaid in the vicinity of Tullamore. They have since been removed, Gardaí said,

Anyone with information as to where they came from or who owns them – or the owner themselves – is asked to contact Gardaí in Tullamore.

“These fertiliser spreaders look to have fallen off a lorry at Arden roundabout. They have been removed. Please contact Tullamore Garda Station…regarding ownership,” the Garda post on Facebook said.

Gardaí stop three-wheeled slurry tank

In another unusual interaction between the agri-sector and Gardaí recently, officers in the neighbouring Garda division of Tipperary recently conducted a checkpoint in which the driver of a tractor – towing a slurry tank – was stopped for a plethora of problems.

Gardaí took to social media to highlight the bizarre – and extremely dangerous – incident.

The tractor was stopped by Templemore Roads Policing Unit earlier this while driving in darkness hours with no lights and towing a slurry tank which was missing a wheel.

As well as that, two of the remaining three tyres on the tanker were severely worn.

The post on the An Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook page confirmed – unsurprisingly – that proceedings will follow for the male driver of the tractor.