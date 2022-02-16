Ennis Mart (Clare Marts) hosted its Annual Fatstock Show and Sale for cows and heifers on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
There was a good offering of cows and heifers at the sale with over 500 cattle on offer.
According to a statement from Clare Marts’ management following the sale, trade “could only be described as exceptional”.
Some of the top cow prices from the sale:
- Charolais-cross cow weighing 930kg made €2,340 or €2.51/kg;
- Limousin-cross cow weighing 860kgs made €2,270 or €2.63/kg;
- Belgian Blue-cross cow weighing 700kgs made €1,910 or €2.72/kg;
- Friesian-cross cow weighing 500kgs made €1,070 or €2.12/kg;
- Friesian-cross cow weighing 785kgs made €1,440 or €1.83/kg;
- Limousin-cross cow weighing 645kgs made €1,750 or €2.71/kg;
- Belgian Blue-cross cow weighing 715kgs made €1,840 or €2.57/kg.
Some of the top heifer prices from the sale:
- Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 740kgs made €2,590 or €3.50/kg;
- Limousin heifer weighing 805kgs made €2,450 or €3.04/kg;
- Limousin-cross heifer weighing 755kgs made €2,220 or €2.94/kg;
- Limousin heifer weighing 670kgs made €1,910 or €2.85/kg;
- Limousin-cross heifer weighing 525kgs made €1,670 or €3.18/kg;
- Five Hereford-cross heifers weighing 600kgs made €1,490 or €2.48/kg;
- Limousin heifer weighing 555kgs made €1,660 or €3.00/kg.
As is the trend in many marts countrywide, the sale witnessed a strong demand from northern customers for the forward-type, heavy cattle.
A total of 10 cows and five heifers sold for an excess of €2,000 and a Belgian Blue cow weighing 890Kgs fetched the top price of the day selling for a respectable €3,300 or €3.71/kg.
Clare Marts’ management commended farmers who showed cattle on the day for “the quality of stock on offer”.
The sale report from Clare Marts outlined that aged bulls met a keen trade on the day also with a top price of €2,170 for a 1,075kg Limousin bull.
Ennis Mart: Bullocks
The mart’s annual show and sale of bullocks took place the following day, Friday, February 11, 2022.
Demand was hot for bullocks on the day with a report from Clare Marts describing the sale as “a lightning trade”.
Over 550 bullocks were on offer at the sale which featured a large percentage forward cattle.
The mart management’s statement noted the trade “was lit up” by three Northern customers who were all bidding online and took 33% of the cattle offering across the border.
“It would be fair to say that a good deal of the beef cattle on offer would have made the equivalent of €5/kg dead weight,” according to the Ennis Mart’s sale report.
The top price of the day at the bullock sale was €2,520, however, 50 bullocks made in excess of €2,000 on the day.
Concluding the report on the sale from Clare Marts outlined: “Stores were also a serious trade making as far as €3.25/kg.”