Ennis Mart (Clare Marts) hosted its Annual Fatstock Show and Sale for cows and heifers on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

There was a good offering of cows and heifers at the sale with over 500 cattle on offer.

According to a statement from Clare Marts’ management following the sale, trade “could only be described as exceptional”.

Some of the top cow prices from the sale:

Charolais-cross cow weighing 930kg made €2,340 or €2.51/kg;

Limousin-cross cow weighing 860kgs made €2,270 or €2.63/kg;

Belgian Blue-cross cow weighing 700kgs made €1,910 or €2.72/kg;

Friesian-cross cow weighing 500kgs made €1,070 or €2.12/kg;

Friesian-cross cow weighing 785kgs made €1,440 or €1.83/kg;

Limousin-cross cow weighing 645kgs made €1,750 or €2.71/kg;

Belgian Blue-cross cow weighing 715kgs made €1,840 or €2.57/kg.

This Aberdeen Angus cow weighing 730kgs sold for €1,600 or €2.20/kg

This Friesian-cross cow weighing 710kgs sold for €1,320 or €1.85/kg

This Maine-Anjou-cross cow weighing 975kgs sold for €2,550 or €2.62/kg

Some of the top heifer prices from the sale:

Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 740kgs made €2,590 or €3.50/kg;

Limousin heifer weighing 805kgs made €2,450 or €3.04/kg;

Limousin-cross heifer weighing 755kgs made €2,220 or €2.94/kg;

Limousin heifer weighing 670kgs made €1,910 or €2.85/kg;

Limousin-cross heifer weighing 525kgs made €1,670 or €3.18/kg;

Five Hereford-cross heifers weighing 600kgs made €1,490 or €2.48/kg;

Hereford-cross heifers weighing 600kgs made €1,490 or €2.48/kg; Limousin heifer weighing 555kgs made €1,660 or €3.00/kg.

This 2020 born LMX heifer weighing 755kgs sold for €2,220, €2.94/kg

This 2019 born BBX heifer weighing 740kgs sold for €2,590, €3.50/kg

This 2018 born LMX heifer weighing 805kgs sold for €2,450, €3.05/kg

As is the trend in many marts countrywide, the sale witnessed a strong demand from northern customers for the forward-type, heavy cattle.

A total of 10 cows and five heifers sold for an excess of €2,000 and a Belgian Blue cow weighing 890Kgs fetched the top price of the day selling for a respectable €3,300 or €3.71/kg. This Belgian Blue cow weighing 890kgs sold for €3,300 or €3.70/kg

Clare Marts’ management commended farmers who showed cattle on the day for “the quality of stock on offer”.

The sale report from Clare Marts outlined that aged bulls met a keen trade on the day also with a top price of €2,170 for a 1,075kg Limousin bull.

Ennis Mart: Bullocks

The mart’s annual show and sale of bullocks took place the following day, Friday, February 11, 2022.

Demand was hot for bullocks on the day with a report from Clare Marts describing the sale as “a lightning trade”.

Over 550 bullocks were on offer at the sale which featured a large percentage forward cattle.

The mart management’s statement noted the trade “was lit up” by three Northern customers who were all bidding online and took 33% of the cattle offering across the border.

“It would be fair to say that a good deal of the beef cattle on offer would have made the equivalent of €5/kg dead weight,” according to the Ennis Mart’s sale report.

The top price of the day at the bullock sale was €2,520, however, 50 bullocks made in excess of €2,000 on the day.

Concluding the report on the sale from Clare Marts outlined: “Stores were also a serious trade making as far as €3.25/kg.”