The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called for an extension to the controlled burning period of gorse to include the month of March.

Under the Wildlife Act 1976, it is an offence to burn any vegetation growing on non-cultivated land between March 1 and August 31.

However, the IFA Hill Committee chair, Cáillin Conneely, is calling on Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan to allow the managed burning of gorse for an additional month.

Controlled gorse burning before the end of February can be difficult due to wetter ground conditions, which become more dry in March.

At a meeting with the minister, the Conneely said such an extension would bring a number of benefits, including better vegetative management; helping farmers keep land eligible for various Common Agricultural Policy schemes; and reducing uncontrolled wildfires.

Advertisement

“We want to maintain farming in these areas and we fully respect the ecological value of lands with gorse and certain types of grass species.

“Without farming, these areas would go wild and the incidence of wildfires would significantly increase,” Conneely said.

“The minister must take account of how farmers manage their hill land responsibly. Where land is burned, it’s done in a managed way. Controlled burning will significantly reduce the possibility of uncontrolled fires in April and May like we have seen in the past,” he said.

“Flexibility will allow hill famers to deal with the practical issues they face in managing their hill farms. Wildfires we have seen in the past can be avoided if the window is extended to include the March,” he said.