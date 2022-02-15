The chair of the Farm and Rural Affairs Committee at the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Denis Drennan has said that the problem in forestry is not a lack of ambition but rather “administrative chaos”.

Chair Drennan said that he cannot see how the Forestry Licencing Plan 2022 will deal with a “completely seized-up” forestry sector. He added:

“The problem is not the ambitions of this or previous plans; the problem is the absolute chaos and inertia within the department and specifically within the ecology section.”

Drennan stated that they are aware of plans being submitted up to 18 months ago to which an official response has still not been received.

The ICMSA chair further said that there is “no confidence” amongst farmers in relation to forestry.

The ICMSA Farm and Rural Affairs Committee chair, Denis Drennan said:

“As it stands now, and even after the publication of the Forestry Licencing Plan 2022, there is no confidence amongst farmers in relation to forestry.”

For the forestry industry to develop this needs to change however, “government press releases certainly won’t solve the issues”, he added.

“The problem is not a lack of ambition; the problem is administrative chaos,” said Drennan.

The Farm and Rural Affairs Committee chair further stated that the “chaos” within Irish forestry is the latest example of “hyper-regulation and ambitious targets colliding and effectively cancelling each other out”.

He added that in many other areas of Irish farming and agriculture, there can either be “microscopic supervision of the process or some momentum behind the process itself – but we can’t have both”, according to chairperson Drennan.

The forestry sector remains “chaotic and unworkable”, which he stated is “absolutely and entirely the fault of the regulatory bodies”.

Drennan added that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is ultimately responsible for the current situation.

A fundamental review and simplification of procedures is needed for change to happen and this needs to be accepted by the government, the ICMSA Farm and Rural Affairs Committee chair concluded.