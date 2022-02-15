The Minister for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett has today (Tuesday, February 15) launched a major investment in upskilling agricultural advisors in organic farming.

Farm advisors will undertake a training programme this spring to ensure support is available to farmers across the nation who are interested in joining the Organic Farming Scheme.

Minister Hackett stated that advisory support is key to ensure farmers are confident to become organic farmers. She added that, according to research, farmers trust agricultural advisors.

Announcing the investment, Minister Hackett said:

“In this time of rising input costs, I would encourage all farmers to give serious consideration to becoming an organic farmer.”

The training is in collaboration with the Agricultural Consultant Association (ACA) and will ensure advisors have a good understanding of farm systems and a strong relationship with farmers.

The investment will provide on-farm as well as classroom training for advisors, demonstration walks for farmers and advice at a local level for interested farmers.

Advertisement

The National Organic Strategy sets out the need to upskill advisors in organic farming and provided training will help in achieving sustainability targets, including a bigger area of land farmed organically in Ireland.

Minister Hackett added:

“I believe it is an important building block that will contribute to a whole new and positive era for Irish organic agriculture. I look forward to seeing the final result of what this training will deliver for our farms and farmers.”

The roll out of the training will be coordinated by ACA who have agricultural advisors all over the country and experience in providing agricultural advisory services to farmers, according to Minister Hackett.

President of ACA, Tom Canning said they are confident that significant opportunities for organic farming are available in Ireland.

“This training will greatly assist towards our commitments to both our national and EU responsibilities under the Farm to Fork strategy and related policies,” ACA president Canning concluded.