The Farm Tractor and Machinery Traders’ Association (FTMTA) has confirmed the dates for it’s previously announced Farm Machinery Show.

The show will take place outdoors in Punchestown Racecourse, Nass, Co. Kildare over two days on Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 14.

Speaking at the announcement of the dates, Michael Farrelly, executive director of the FTMTA, said: “ We are delighted to announce the dates for the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

“The FTMTA has been organising world class Farm Machinery Shows for over 30 years.”

“This year’s show will continue that tradition of a professional show that showcases the latest agricultural machinery, equipment, technology and associated services and brings together the farm machinery trade and their customer base,” Farrelly added.

The most recent show was in 2019, with shows in more recent years called off or not organised due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2019 was the largest ever Farm Machinery Show, with an attendance of over 20,000 and some 170 individual exhibitors across over 200 distinct exhibits, including indoor stands and outdoor display areas.

The FTMTA says that the provision of a “dedicated, professional” machinery exhibition to showcase the products and services of the farm machinery industry is a “very valuable service” to the members of the association.

“The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is underpinned by the ethos that it is organised by the trade for the farmer and contractor and the Association believes that this is what has driven the success and growth of the Show over the years.”

Exhibitors at the show must be genuinely agricultural-focused businesses and there is no duplication of exhibits permitted.

All of the leading Irish and international manufacturers active in the Irish market are expected to have a presence at the show, with manufacturer personnel and product experts on hand to speak with visitors.