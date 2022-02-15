The protests in counties Cork and Monaghan by pig and poultry farmers in the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have been stood down after Dunnes Stores agreed to meet with the association’s representatives.

In a statement, the IFA says that the retailer has agreed to meet IFA to discuss price increases to suppliers to address rising costs at farm level.

The association’s president Tim Cullinan said that he would meet representatives from Dunnes himself, on the basis that “they would engage in meaningful discussions”.

He also confirmed that, now that the retailers has agreed to meet, farmers will move away from the protest locations in Bishopstown in Cork and Monaghan to allow the talks to take place.

“Following a call from Dunnes Stores this morning, we have agreed to meet this afternoon to discuss what is needed to restore the viability of producers,” Cullinan said.

IFA poultry chairperson Nigel Sweetman commented that other retailers have met with IFA and acknowledged the issue of rising costs, but “they too need to act”.

“We cannot survive at current prices. Farmers are looking for 15c a chicken and 2c an egg,” Sweetman said.

IFA pigs chairperson Roy Gallie called on the government to “step up” on the issue as well as retailers.

“Pig farmers are in a vice-like grip with feed price increases on one side and falling prices on the other.

The IFA protests began yesterday morning (Monday, February 14) and went on over night.

The association had threatened to remain in place “until the retailer agrees to meet and discuss price increases to suppliers”.

Other recent protests involving pig and poultry producers coincided with the IFA requesting meetings with the major retailers in the country.

This request was answered by representatives of Tesco, SuperValu, Centra and Lidl who have met with the farm organisation over the last week or so, and now Dunnes this morning.