The Farm Tractor and Machinery and Trade Association (FTMTA) has announced that its Punchestown show is to go ahead next February.

President of the trade association, Diarmuid Claridge told Agriland that the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show will take place from February 3-5, 2022.

It will be a welcome return to the agricultural trade show scene in the Republic of Ireland, with all shows having been cancelled last year and many more cancelled for 2021, leaving an almost two-year gap without such important events.

Naturally there is some caution still attached to the FTMTA plans at this stage, but Diarmuid Claridge firmly believes they will be able to go ahead, while still observing any restrictions that may remain.

“We are keeping our heads up and we are going to have a show.”

The FTMTA says there is a huge demand for the return of agricultural events from both visitors and exhibitors alike, and previously the Punchestown event has attracted in excess of 20,000 visitors.

The event gives hundreds of exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their products and the public an opportunity to view first hand the latest machinery on the market.

The first such FTMTA event took place at the RDS in Dublin in 1989 but in more recent years has operated at the event centre at Punchestown Racecourse in Co. Kildare.

Image: FTMTA archive

Farming can often be a solitary affair and Claridge believes that agricultural events play an important role in getting farmers out to talk to others and discover new ideas.

“Farming shows are not just about the latest machinery, they are about people. Farming is about people, and our members want to get back out there and start meeting their customers again. Virtual shows and product launches will never replace the face to face contact possible at events like this.”

As a trade organisation, the FTMTA is well aware that its members are also frustrated at not having a showcase for their products. The Punchestown venue offers the ideal facilities – being indoors during a month of usually inclement weather.

“We offer the best-run machinery show in the country; it is organised by professionals for professionals, and we know that machines get sold during the event.”

Claridge is of the firm opinion that the trade show event is the most cost effective way of acquainting serious buyers with the latest machinery in the flesh.

He also feels with regard to buyers, that it is the most time-effective way to view and compare the options available on the market

The FTMTA president has remain tightlipped on the exact schedule for the event but has suggested to Agriland that there may be some changes to the the usual format.

News of the exact plans for the FTMTA event 2022, will be revealed over the coming months as restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic ease.