New Holland has announced the introduction of its compact D Series of backhoe loaders and as part of the launch, stressed the versatility of these machines.

Once confined to building and construction sites these machines are beginning to be noticed outside of their traditional markets and for good reason, not least of which is a 3t lift capacity.

Handy worker around the yard

The heftiness of their construction makes them unsuitable for running around the fields, however their greatest virtue lies in their use around the yard for materials handling, with forays out onto the farm for ditching, draining, fencing and so on. New Holland have taken to portraying the latest D Series loader in a rural setting

The biggest drawback to their use off hard standing is their weight; these are not light machines.

This though, can also be an advantage.

Handling two silage bales at once is a much safer operation with the reassuring mass of a heavy duty chassis lending stability to the loader, and this is the sort of operation at which they excel.

Backhoe restrictions

A shuttle transmission is also a great bonus, as is four-wheel steer around tight yards, although the height of the backhoe when folded can restrict their use in low buildings. Backhoe loaders are robust machines suitable for many farm as well as construction tasks

New Holland appears to appreciate all these advantages to the farmer and are setting their machines in an agricultural environment, if not actually handling agricultural materials.

Clean and comfortable

The latest machines are now fitted with a new F36 3.6L, four-cylinder engine which delivers up to 82kW (110hp) and a torque figure of 460nm.

This power plant meets stage V emissions standards due to three main exhaust-gas treatment strategies. The whole system is compact and maintenance free, allowing a good view over the bonnet and reduced downtime. The cab is roomier with room for the operator to turn the seat

The cab is now wider which allows for easier access and provides more room for the operators legs when rotating the seat. The controls have also been regrouped and there is a F-N-R button on the loader joystick to enhance direction changes when loading.