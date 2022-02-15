The Rural Independent Group has announced the introduction of its Planning and Development Bill 2022 to take place in the Dáil this afternoon (Tuesday, February 15).

The bill put forward by rural independent TDs aims to hold the government accountable for all actions taken under Project Ireland 2040.

Ensuring that rural areas are not forgotten when it comes to delivery on every key infrastructural project and public services critical to their areas is of primary concern.

Speaking at a press conference to launch the bill at Leinster House today (Tuesday, February 15), the leader of the group, deputy Mattie Mc Grath, stated:

“Project Ireland 2040 will dictate where people live, work and have access to all public services for the next twenty years.”

The Rural Independent Group stated that the bill would provide Dáil Éireann with a much greater input into rural and regional development in Ireland.

Mc Grath and independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan, have stated that urgent direct state intervention is required to bring long-term employment, wealth and well-being into Ireland’s regional and rural areas.

“These communities have been disproportionately impacted in an adverse way by successive governments since the financial crash,” Nolan added.

Mc Grath further stated that opportunities for remote working due to the Covid-19 pandemic “must not be diminished”. He added that strict planning restrictions on rural housing must urgently be reviewed.

Project Ireland 2040

The Dáil has been “completely side-lined” in terms of Project Ireland 2040 including the denial of people’s input into strategic policy and capital spending plans, according to Mc Grath.

The group believes it is essential to allow the Dáil and the public to have input and scrutinise progress made under the plan which comprises a €165 billion National Development Plan (NDP) and the National Planning Framework (NPF).

“After all, the €165 billion funding for the NDP is provided by the taxpayers and it appears strange that the government is denying the funders legitimate input,” according to Mc Grath.

The group leader said they urge the government to stand with rural communities and to provide an opportunity to rebalance development with greater investment in smaller towns, regional towns and cities.

“We feel that democratic scrutiny of the new NDP element of Project Ireland 2040 is essential and, particularly post pandemic, to ensure Ireland’s future economic prospects are balanced equally,” TD Nolan added.

The group concluded that this bill is another genuine attempt to progress this Project Ireland 2040 matter. On April 1, 2021, a motion was held in the Dáil to hold the government accountable for delivering infrastructure in rural Ireland, however this was voted against.