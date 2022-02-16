Met Éireann has said that Storm Eunice has “the potential to be a multi-hazard and disruptive event” when it arrives later this week.

The national forecaster has today issued a status yellow warning for wind, rain and snow for the entire country for Friday (February 16, 2022).

Storm Eunice arrive on Thursday night and is set to bring very strong winds and heavy falls of rain, sleet and snow.

The weather alert will be valid from 1:00a.m to 3:00p.m on Friday.

Met Éireann has said that currently it appears that the strongest winds will be in southern counties.

The heavy snow falls will be concentrated in the midlands and north of the country with local blizzard conditions potentially impacting on travel.

The forecaster has said that coastal and spot flooding is possible.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow alert for Northern Ireland ahead of Storm Eunice’s arrical.

The warning for heavy snow and some strong winds is set to last from 3:00a.m to 6:00p.m on Friday.

Storm Dudley

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning will come into force at midday today (Wednesday, February 16, 2022) for the whole country as Storm Dudley tracks across Ireland.

Met Éireann has said that there could be damaging gusts of up to 110km/h today; winds will be strongest on higher ground and in exposed coastal areas.

Atlantic coasts could experience flooding due to the strong winds and high tides, while the heavy rain may lead to spot flooding in other areas. The warning will be valid until 11:30p.m tonight.

The UK Met Office has issued an orange wind warning for Antrim and Derry from 2:00p.m to midnight tonight.

All of Northern Ireland will be under a status yellow wind warning from 1:00p.m today until 6:00a.m tomorrow – that warning will apply to Antrim and Derry when the orange alert ends.