The 154th Balmoral Show celebrating the best in food, farming and rural life at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from May 10-13 is now less than three months away and plans to grow the event even further are well underway.

This is according to operations director with the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), Rhonda Geary, who believes this year’s event will exceed the 100,000 visitors mark reached in 2022.

With less than 100 days until the show, representatives from RUAS and Ulster Bank – principal sponsor since 2009 – gathered to officially kickstart the countdown to this year’s event.

The Balmoral Show 2023 aims to be the most sustainable event to date, showcasing all of Northern Ireland’s enhanced environmental features as the agri-food industry comes together to support this mission, Geary said.

Balmoral Show

As always, agricultural and livestock displays will take centre stage with world-class livestock displays, shearing spectacles, equestrian competitions, machinery exhibits and rural demonstrations.

This year’s event will also see the return of the best-dressed competition and the healthy horticulture village which showcases the best of Northern Ireland’s produce.

Announcing its return as the principal sponsor of Northern Ireland’s leading agricultural showcase in 2023, senior agriculture manager with Ulster Bank, Cormac McKervey said:

“The Balmoral Show is the biggest event in the local agri calendar, and it is as important as ever that we come together as an industry to celebrate and recognise the enormous contribution this sector makes to the local economy.

“We are ready to work with the team at RUAS to ensure that this year’s Balmoral Show is a memorable one, and hope to provide a place for famers and producers to come together and share experiences over the course of the four days in May.”

Tickets are already available to purchase online and the details of livestock competition entries, show opening hours, and the full programme will be available on the Balmoral Show website.