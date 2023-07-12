A statement from Cork Co-operative Marts Limited has outlined that “a full review of calf handling operations” will take place following the RTÉ Investigates programme.

The programme, which aired on Monday, July 10, detailed incidents of Irish calves being mistreated at several marts around the country, including some operated by Cork Marts.

The board and management of Cork Marts met yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 11) following on from the programme.

It was agreed that all staff at Corks Marts will undergo further animal welfare handling training and “all actions deemed necessary to protect the welfare of the animals” presented at the marts for sale will also be taken.

“We are very disappointed at the behaviour towards calves shown in the footage from our marts featured in this programme,” a statement said.

Cork Marts

The mart group said that the actions shown in the footage “are certainly not acceptable and cannot be defended”.

It added that the actions seen during the RTÉ programme are contrary to the their animal welfare policy.

That policy, last updated on January 18, 2018, states that “Cork Marts keeps animal welfare at the forefront of it’s core values”.

It adds that “each of our six sale centres are expected to abide by up-to-date animal welfare guidelines”.

“Training is to be provided to all newly-employed staff with a refresher course taken every third year by all staff.

“Major changes in policy – if any – will trigger training needs analysis and if standards are not met, then further training will be provided,” the policy states.

The mart statement said: “We are very disappointed that this has happened , even if it is the exception rather than the norm.”

“Mishandling or mistreatment of livestock, particularly of calves is certainly not acceptable and is not in anyone’s interest.”

Cork Marts has said it will “fully cooperate” with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) investigation which was announced on Monday.

The statement said that management will “review the clips shown and address these issues with all staff.”

The management also has said it hopes to “determine the dates and times of the incidents shown and identify the staff and third parties involved”.

Cork Marts handles approximately 70,000 calves for sale during the calf season from February to May.