There are several exciting jobs available in the agri-sector at present, including a position for an agricultural college teacher and a commercial sales executive.

Stock controller/delivery driver

Dúnmasc Genetics, a genetics company specialising in the development and distribution of high-quality germinal products for the agricultural industry, is recruiting a stock controller/delivery driver.

This role will involve handling stock which is stored in liquid nitrogen – previous experience would be beneficial but not essential. Living within a 30km radius of Portlaoise is essential to this role.

The role involves, among others, the following duties:

Meeting daily targets to maintain the timely preparation and delivery of orders;

Reporting any damaged goods to management;

Maintaining accurate records of stock at all times.

This role will suit someone who has strong organisational skills, experience in managing stock, organising stock levels and flow, manual handling experience, and is IT literate in order to maintain accurate stock levels.

Agronomist

Supplier of agronomy services and agricultural inputs across the northeast of Ireland, Drummonds wishes to appoint a qualified agronomist to support its customers in all aspects of arable and forage crop production in the Ardee/Drogheda area.

The agronomist will be a leading member of the Drummonds agronomy team with responsibility for the following:

Providing customers with technical advice and support on crop production, including certified seed selection, crop nutrition, crop protection, soil nutrition and forage conservation and utilisation;

Delivering ambitious growth strategies across the territory to new and existing customers for a leading range of high-quality products, including agro-chemicals, liquid/granular fertiliser, bio-stimulants, forage additives, cereal/grass seeds and soil conditioning/lime products;

Offering Drummonds’ precision agriculture agronomy services.

The ideal candidate will hold a degree in agriculture, agriculture with crop science, agri-business or a similar field, and is IASIS qualified with a proven track record in providing agronomy and technical sales support to arable farmers.

Also required is a comprehensive understanding of the Irish agricultural industry, including knowledge of arable and mixed farming sectors, excellent communication and negotiating skills, and a full driver’s licence.

Commercial sales executive

Ireland’s largest and fastest growing daily digital news publisher in the agricultural sector, Agriland Media is looking for a commercial sales executive to join its sales team based in Dublin who will be reporting to the commercial director.

This exciting position for an ambitious, dynamic and driven team player will allow you play an active role in identifying new customers and generating business through inbound/outbound sales calls.

To excel in this role, the ideal candidate will be highly organised, comfortable on the phone and be an active listener who can develop solutions that meet the needs of Agriland Media’s customer base.

Duties and responsibilities of this position include the following:

Develop a detailed knowledge of Agriland Media’s products and services;

Engage with client base to create and plan effective digital marketing campaigns;

Review campaign performance and inform customers accordingly;

Networking and building successful relationships with key decision makers;

Generating, qualifying and closing new business opportunities with a customer-centric mindset;

Complete weekly forecasting and planning of sales activity through Agriland Media’s CRM system (Hubspot experience a bonus);

Hit and exceed monthly sales targets;

Negotiate pricing and work with customers to create a long-term partnership approach;

Take part in and contribute positively to team and sales meetings;

Establish close relationships with colleagues and provide regular market feedback to the wider Agriland Media team;

Represent the company in a professional manner at corporate events and exhibitions.

An interest in and understanding of the agri-market sales cycle, and a third-level education in a relevant discipline (marketing, business, digital media, agriculture) is required. The ideal candidate should also be commercially astute with a flair and passion for sales.

Technical sales representative

Miller and grain merchant, the Brett Group is currently wishing to recruit an experienced technical sales representative to service an existing and expanding customer base.

The duties of this position include providing nutritional and technical backup on a range of farm inputs; working to agreed sales targets and to grow market share; and monthly account management.

The ideal candidate will have technical knowledge, sales and advisory skills, is residing in the southeast, and have a full driver’s licence. Previous commercial experience, with a proven track record, is preferable. A qualification relevant to the industry is not essential.

Full product training and technical support will be provided. An attractive remuneration and pension package, as well as a fully serviced company car will also be offered by the Brett Group.

Agricultural mechanic/technician

Armstrong Machinery is seeking an agricultural service technician. This position would ideally suit a technician wishing to progress their career within the retail division of machinery manufacturer New Holland.

The successful candidate will be offered an attractive remuneration package, a pension plan, a company van, and opportunities for further specialist training within the extensive New Holland range.

The agricultural mechanic/technician will be responsible for in-field machine diagnostics and seasonal repair of New Holland tractors and combines, and other tillage equipment; routine machine servicing machine PDI; and re-specification of both new and used equipment

Agricultural college teacher

Gurteen College in Ballingarry, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary is recruiting for additional members of its teaching team. Contract options are available for full-time and part-time staff

If you are passionate about helping learners achieve their full potential and can share your skills, knowledge and enthusiasm from the agricultural industry with our students, this rewarding role is for you.

A permanent role and a 12-month maternity cover role are available. A panel may be formed from which future similar vacancies will be filled. Such a panel will remain active for a maximum period of 12 months.

The successful candidates may be teaching modules across a variety of courses, including level 8 Degree in Agricultural Science and Sustainability, full-time level 5 and level 6 agriculture and adult green cert courses.

The college teacher will also be expected to teach and assess a range of subjects. A level 8 degree in agriculture or a related discipline is essential for this position. Own transport is required.