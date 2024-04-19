The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman has described a meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris this afternoon (Friday, April 19) as “a constructive engagement”.

The pair discussed a range of issues currently impacting the farming sector during the meeting on the Farrell family farm in Gowran, Co. Kilkenny.

Gorman highlighted immediate priorities such as the impact of weather on farms and the need for increased support for the tillage sector.

He also raised the nitrates derogation; ash dieback; the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT); and the burden of excessive regulation on farming.

“The Taoiseach had a good grasp of the issues confronting farmers at the moment.

“We made it clear that we expect immediate delivery for farmers to improve incomes. This will be a test of the government’s commitment to farming,” he said.

Taoiseach

The IFA president also presented the Taoiseach with the farm organisation’s election manifesto for the European Parliament and local government elections which are taking place in June.

“We raised our four key EU issues: CAP funding; over regulation; retention of the nitrates derogation; and environmental regulations. These all impact on the bottom line for farmers,” he said.

Gorman said that the Taoiseach committed to leading a national effort to retain the nitrates derogation.

“This is such a serious issue that we will require a national campaign to make our case to the European Commission. It was important to hear the Taoiseach pledge to leading this effort,” he said.

Meetings

Meanwhile, the IFA has organised four regional meetings to give farmers the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

The first meeting for candidates running in the five-seat Ireland South constituency will take place in Cork Marts in Fermoy on Tuesday, April 30.

This will be followed by a meeting in the McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris, Co. Mayo on Thursday, May 2 for the Midlands-North West constituency, which will also elect five MEPs.

There will be a second meeting for Ireland South candidates at Gowran Park, Co. Kilkenny on Tuesday, May 7.

The final meeting will return to the Midlands-North West in the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar on Wednesday, May 8.