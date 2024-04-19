Taoiseach Simon Harris, former Minister for Further and Higher Education, has said it is “possible” to deliver extra veterinary capacity in third-level institutions for this September.

Speaking to Agriland today (Friday, April 19), the Taoiseach said the government’s focus remains on delivering additional capacity in higher education institutions for veterinary medicine.

Last year, it was announced that there is potential for a vet school at the University of Limerick (UL), Atlantic Technological University (ATU), and South East Technological University (SETU).

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) assessed the capacities at UL, ATU and SETU to be at 90, 40, and 40 student places for veterinary medicine annually, with a potential for further 45 places at University College Dublin (UCD).

Although it appears that UL, SETU and ATU are already working on establishing their programmes in veterinary medicine, the government is yet to announce which institution or institutions will host a new vet school.

Veterinary medicine

Speaking at the European People’s Party (EPP) conference on the future of European agriculture, the Taoiseach said he “passionately believes” it is “not right” that the only vet school in Ireland is in Dublin.

While the veterinary college in UCD is “excellent”, the Taoiseach said that he knows from listening to farmers and vets across rural Ireland that there is a “real need” for a regional balance in the provision of veterinary services.

“It is vital that when a farmer has to call a vet at 2:00a.m that they can get someone at the other end and that’s not happening. In certain parts of this country we have a serious shortage when it comes to veterinary numbers.

“We also have from an education point of view have a situation now where so many young people have to go abroad to access a veterinary education. It need not be like that,” the Taoiseach told the conference today.

The Taoiseach said he is “absolutely committed” to working with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Patrick O’Donovan to roll out new vet colleges in rural and regional Ireland.