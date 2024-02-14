The University of Limerick (UL) and the Salesian Agricultural College have signed an agreement to co-operate in the delivery of a new undergraduate programme in veterinary medicine at UL.

The president of UL, Prof. Kerstin Mey and the principal of the Salesian Agricultural College, Derek O’Donoghue signed a collaborative agreement on the delivery of UL’s veterinary programme.

Prof. Mey said that the Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry is the “ideal” location for UL to deliver the animal management and health training in its new veterinary school.

However, the government is yet to announce which third-level institution or institutions will host a new vet school. Four proposals for course expansion and creation have been assessed.

Veterinary programme at UL

UL will shortly begin the recruitment process for a director of veterinary education to lead its programme, and plans to have its first intake as soon as September 2025, Prof. Mey said.

The programme will deliver a new model of veterinary education to 90 students each year and will work with partners such as Salesians, veterinary hospitals, and practices, she added.

“We are very fortunate to have Salesians on our doorstep. It is one of the largest agricultural colleges with 460 dairy cows, 80 sheep and a suckler herd on its 550ac farm.

“Ireland urgently needs a second veterinary school to specifically address the recruitment and retention crisis in the profession,” Prof. Mey added.

“There are over 500 Irish students studying veterinary medicine abroad and many of these do not return to work in Ireland,” according to the president of UL. The president of the University of Limerick, Prof. Kerstin Mey pictured with the principal of the Salesian Agricultural College, Derek O’Donoghue

The Department of Further and Higher Education previously said that the government will consider investment for a new vet school in the next National Development Plan (NDP) review.

It is understood that engagements are underway between the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform and all departments commencing in quarter 1 (Q1) 2024 on the review.