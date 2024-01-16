Independent councillor Michael McClafferty has urged members of the public or hill walkers that come across sheep lying on their backs to come to their aid “immediately”.

The councillor said that sheep should be “rolled over into the recovery position”.

With cold weather, sheep have heavier coats and lambing season is also underway, so they can be expected to weigh more than usual at this time of year.

It can be more difficult for sheep to pick themselves up, and may subject them to bird attacks, according to Cllr McClafferty.

“When the sheep is brought back to recovery position, it will either jump up and run away or take time to recover.

“If you can see the sheep is still in distress, then you should try get in touch with the farmer,” he said.

Cllr McClafferty said that people should also put health and safety first.

If members of the public are not physically able to roll the sheep into recovery position, he advised that they should use their phone to get in touch with farmers in the area or call to the next neighbouring house for help.

Cllr McClafferty said it is “important” that the public is “educated on how to help and respect livestock”.

Sheep attacks

With increased incidents involving dogs worrying livestock, Cllr McClafferty also warned members of the public to “keep dogs secure”.

He said that the dog owner is responsible for any dog worrying, and should know where their pets are at all times.

He said he came across a “bad attack” before Christmas in his area in Co. Donegal, where the animals were “traumatised” and aborted lambs.

“We have highlighted this multiple times before in media, but it all comes down to a lack of education.

“It’s a small minority causing issues for the large majority,” Cllr McClafferty said.