Gardaí investigations are ongoing for a number of sheep killed during a dog attack in the Emo area of Portlaoise, Co. Laois on Friday (January 12).

The incident occurred at around 8:00a.m, with several dogs on the scene, according to gardaí.

An Garda Síochána in Laois Offaly have issued a statement reminding dog owners of the harm their pets can cause if let roam free or unsecured.

“With dog ownership comes responsibility. Secure your dog, have it microchipped and registered with your vet. This time of year we see issues with sheep kills when dogs attack livestock.

“Dogs should not be allowed roam. It is lambing season. Please keep your family pet under effectual control,” An Garda Síochána stated.

Sheep killed

A farmer in the Comeragh Mountains recently had two incidents involving dog attacks on his sheep.

The first of the two attacks happened just after Christmas. The sheep that was attacked had been found injured in a field off the mountain.

The most recent attack happened Saturday, January 6, when a neighbour called and said there was a sheep at the Mahon Falls that had been attacked.

The farmer said that due to the vast size of the area that the Comeragh Mountains covers, there could be other sheep that were attacked that still have not been found.

Galway County Council has also said that there were a number of sheep killed in attacks in recent weeks in in Rahogarty North, Brownsgrove Co, Galway.

The council has informed the dog warden service, the gardaí and the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

Galway County Council dog warden service will be conducting door to door enquires in the area including licencing and microchipping checks over the next number of days following these incidents.

The council stated: “We would ask that all dog owners ensure that their dog is never let out unsupervised, particularly at night, and are under control at all times.

“Attacks on sheep can result in economic losses to the farmer, for which the dog owner can be held liable under the Control of Dogs Act.”