The Climate Action plan has been published by the government this week, with the plan outlining two carbon budget periods.

The first of these carbon budgets runs from 2021 to 2025, and the second one runs from 2026 to 2030.

The Climate Action Plan outlines measures for all of the agricultural sector, but what measures should dairy farmers be most aware of?

Climate Action Plan

One of the most notable measures within the plan that dairy farmers should be aware of is the capping of chemical nitrogen (N) usage in the country.

A 300,000t ceiling/year will be implemented by 2030; this is expected to deliver the largest reduction of all the strategies outlined. It this is expected to achieve a reduction of 0.4MT of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2eq) during the course of the first carbon budget period.

Over the course of the second carbon budget, this measure is expected to deliver a reduction of 0.1 to 0.2 MT CO2eq.

The increased use of protected urea was also identified as a key target in the plan.

Advertisement

This is estimated to deliver a reduction of 0.35-0.45 CO2eq in the first carbon budget timeframe and 0.08 to 0.12 during the second one.

There is also a target of 90% of slurry being spread using low emission slurry spreading (LESS) by 2025.

Breeding

A focus on low methane traits during breeding will also be encouraged as outlined in the plan, which will incorporate the use of the carbon sub-index.

However, it was noted that in order to achieve this, the rate of data collected per animal needs to be increased, so as to make informed and evidence-based breeding choices.

It was noted that currently, only half of dairy cows are recorded for milk production, and the plan states that this must increase to 90% by the end of the decade. This increased data recording is expected to encourage the breeding of more efficient animals.

This measure is not anticipated to deliver any emissions reduction within the first carbon budget period, although it is estimated to reduce emissions by 0.3-0.5MT CO2eq during the second budget.

Although it will not directly impact on dairy farmers, they will have a major role to play in the earlier finishing of animals. Within the plan, the finishing of beef cattle three to three and a half months earlier than the current average is also cited as a key target.

Advertisement

Overall this is expected to deliver an emissions reduction of 0.73MT CO2eq by 2030, split between a 0.25MT reduction before 2025, and a further decrease of 0.48 thereafter.

This is an important measure to note for dairy farmers as this will not be achievable without them. Going forward there will be an increased number of beef sired calves coming from the dairy herd.

To allow for this target to be achieved, dairy farmers will need to start picking the right bull for use on their herd and breeding 2023 is a good time to start.

Animal feeding

The measure related to animal feeding includes the increased use of multi-species swards, clovers and home-grown proteins, as well as increases in feed efficiency.

Targets around improved animal feeding are expected to deliver a 0.6MT CO2eq reduction by 2030, if met.

Within the plan it stated that there will be steps to improve how farmers feed their animals by reducing the crude protein content of their food.

It also stated that increasing the volume of home-grown proteins and cereals to support our livestock sector is a key objective.

Although it does not outline how this will achieved, the plan stated that data and analysis will be provided to farmers on the benefits of improved animal feeding through knowledge transfer.