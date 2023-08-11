The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to provide clarity on the new National Forestry Programme.

IFA Farm Forestry chair Jason Fleming said that there is a need for information to be provided to farmers on the status of the new programme.

“This delay has taken a toll as farmers have been awaiting clarity around the programme since November 2022,” he said.

“Given the current challenges facing the forestry sector and the need to meet afforestation targets, it’s hard to believe that a full programme is still not in place.”

Advertisement

National Forestry Programme

The afforestation measures under the new forestry programme were officially granted State Aid approval by the European Commission last week.

“Last week, the [agriculture] minister announced the commission’s approval of €308 million for the afforestation scheme, a portion of the €1.3 billion funding for the overall Forestry Programme,” Fleming continued.

“There is a need for the government to provide an update on the progress of the remaining measures within the programme and a timeline expected for decisions.”

The IFA has outlined a number of concerns with the new programme: