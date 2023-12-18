Denis Drennan has now formally succeeded Pat McCormack as president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

At the annual general meeting (AGM) of the organisation’s National Council today (Monday, December 18), McCormack’s six-year term at the helm of the ICMSA came to an end, with Drennan stepping into the role.

Drennan farms at Dunbell in Co. Kilkenny, and was deputy president of the association before today.

Meanwhile, Eamon Carroll, from Templemore, Co. Tipperary, has taken over from Drennan as deputy president.

Carroll takes on that duty while also chairing the Farm and Rural Affairs Committee.

Other changes at the top of the ICMSA which have become official today include a new chair of the organisation’s Livestock Committee, with Michael O’ Connell from Loughmore in Co. Tipperary taking over from Des Morrison.

Elsewhere, Pat O’Brien was elected chairperson of the Farm Business Committee.

All new positions become effective immediately, the ICMSA confirmed.

Speaking at today’s national council AGM, Drennan paid tribute to McCormack, saying he would be “satisfied if he could achieve anything like the respect and sincerity of commitment” accorded to his predecessor.

“The association will continue its founding commitment to advocating on behalf of Ireland’s irreplaceable family farm system which has an importance and role for much of the state that goes far beyond just its ‘backbone’ economic role,” Drennan said.

He added: “That’s who we are, that’s why we are and that’s what we are. That will never change, and my job is to safeguard the founding principle.

“In recognition of the changing way that debate is being conducted and developed at state level, we will accelerate in terms of our already significant expertise on the data and science behind the impact of environmental regulations on our farming sectors.

“But our focus – the interests and incomes of Ireland’s family farms – will not change or diminish,” Drennan added.

The new ICMSA president expressed his wish that ICMSA members and their families would have “a better and less stressful faming year in 2024”.

Speaking to Agriland recently, Drennan said that the milk price is “always the number one issue”, but also highlighted the importance of a science-based environmental debate.

He has focused on the environment for the last six years as committee chair, and believes that farmers recognise that emissions and water quality are the main issues at the moment.

“The reality on the ground is that farmers are doing everything they possibly can to improve water quality, and [are] embracing every new technology that’s brought out to do their bit for the environment,” he said.