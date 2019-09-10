Cavan consultant to host info night on ‘options for drystock and dairy farmers’

An information meeting on the ‘future options for drystock and dairy farmers’ is set to take place at the Shantully Inn, Crossdoney, Co. Cavan.

The event will take place this Thursday, September 12, and will start at 8:00pm sharp.

It is being hosted by the vice president of the Agricultural Consultants’ Association (ACA) Tom Canning.

According to a statement from Tom Canning Agricultural Consultants, the meeting will be of interest to expanding and intensive dairy farmers and drystock farmers looking at contract rearing as an option for their farm.

The event will feature four speakers and there will be time allowed for a questions and answers seminar also.

Speaking on the night, Tom Canning will open the event and deliver a presentation titled: ‘The changes to nitrate and nitrate derogation regulations and how they are to affect intensive dairy farmers’.

Next up, Paddy Brady, Macra na Feirme’s land mobility manager for the Lakeland Dairies catchment area, will give an overview on what options are available to dairy farmers to develop their farm business.

Patrick Traynor has been invited to speak – from a dairy farmer’s perspective – on contract rearing of dairy heifers.

This will then be followed by a presentation by John O’Connell, a drystock and sheep farmer from Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, who will give an overview of his experiences of contract rearing dairy heifers.

The event is being sponsored by AW Ennis Ltd and all are welcome to attend.