Carbery sets price for September milk supplies
The Carbery Group has set its price for milk supplied in the month of September.
The group has decided to hold its price of 30.35c/L including VAT, excluding a 1c/L support from the Carbery Stability Fund.
This price offering will be replicated across the four co-ops in the group, a statement said.
The statement also said: “Carbery Group will continue to monitor the market going forward.”
Other co-ops
A number of other co-ops have already revealed their offerings to suppliers for September milk.
Dairygold announced a slight increase for its milk price yesterday.
Based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, the co-op will pay 29.19c/L including VAT and bonuses.
This is an increase of 0.5c/L on the August milk price, Dairygold confirmed.
“Based on average September milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 35.8c/L,” the spokesperson added.
Last week, Glanbia announced that it will pay its member milk suppliers 29c/L including VAT for September manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
Glanbia Ireland will pay a base milk price for September of 28c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the August base price.
Finally, Lakeland Dairies announced its decision to hold its current price for September.
In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 30.03c/L including VAT has been agreed for milk supplied in September. The price has been held from last month.
In Northern Ireland, a price of 24.50p/L will be paid for September supplies. Again, the price has been held from last month.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
New Holland T6.180 Electrocommand 40KPH
Call for price
-
New Holland T7.190 50KPH Range Command Classic
Call for price
-
New Holland T7.245 50KPH Powercommand Classic
Call for price
-
New Holland T6.140 40KPH Electrocommand c/w Quicke Q48 Loader
Call for price
-
New Holland T5.105 Dual Command c/w Ross More FL 65 Loader
Call for price