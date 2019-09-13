Candidate withdraws from IFA presidential race

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) rural development chairman, Joe Brady, has this morning, Friday, September 13, announced that he is withdrawing his intention to run for the position of IFA president.

In a statement issued by Brady, he wished the three remaining presidential candidates all the best in the upcoming election.

Brady expressed his thanks to all the people who had shown support and good wishes to him during the early stages of his campaign.

3 remaining candidates

Following Brady’s withdrawal, three candidates now stand in the race to become the sixteenth president of the IFA.

Advertisement Co. Tipperary’s Tim Cullinane, IFA national treasurer;

Co. Wicklow’s Angus Woods, IFA’s national livestock chairman;

Co. Cork’s John Coughlan, IFA’s Munster regional chairman. They are as follows:

Meanwhile, in the vice presidential campaign, only one candidate currently stands in the race – the Co. Kildare chairman, Brian Rushe.

However, the IFA’s national environmental chairman, Thomas Cooney, had announced intentions to run for the position earlier in the year but stood back when Brady – his fellow countyman – expressed interest in running for president.

Cooney was standing Brady’s campaign manager.

IFA sources in neighbouring counties and further afield have told AgriLand Cooney would be “a strong contender” for the role of vice president.

The farm organisation’s presidential elections are due to take place later this year.