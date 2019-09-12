Cyclist dies after being hit by tractor in Fermanagh

A 73-year old man has died from injuries sustained in a traffic collision late last week in Co. Fermanagh, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have confirmed.

According to local media outlet The Impartial Reporter, the man was hit by a tractor while cycling, last Saturday, September 7. It is understood that the man and the driver of the tractor were neighbours.

The injured man was then removed to hospital, where his condition was described as “critical”.

In a statement to AgriLand, the PSNI said: “Police can confirm that a 73-year old man has died following a road traffic collision on the Skeoge Road in Brookeborough on Saturday, September 7.

The collision occurred around 1:00pm and police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police in Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 937 of 07/09/19.

South of the border, a man passed away last week following a farm accident in Co. Kerry.

That incident occurred in the area of Abbeydorney, on Monday, September 2.

The Gardaí told AgriLand: “Gardaí in Ardfert are investigating the sudden death of a male in his 70s which occurred in Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry, on Monday, September 2, at approximately 5:30pm.”

The body of the deceased was removed to Kerry University Hospital, where a post mortem was carried out.