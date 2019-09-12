UCD to feature stand at ‘Ploughing 2019’

University College Dublin’s (UCD’s) School of Agriculture and Food Science will once again be back at the National Ploughing Championships this year.

According to a statement from the school, UCD remains only university in Ireland with a school devoted to agriculture and food science.

The statement invited attendees to pay a visit to the stand saying: “A visit to this stand is a must for any student considering a career in agriculture, food science or human nutrition”.

UCD offers 12 undergraduate programmes and staff will be available over the three days to discuss the range of degree options available.

Graduate considering further study can learn more about UCD’s graduate programmes and its agri-food research projects that are currently taking place.

Also during the event, UCD is inviting Alumni to contribute to video testimonials that “will provide an insight to prospective students on the range of career paths open to them”.

Concluding, the statement outlined further activities taking place at the stand saying: “Visitors can hear about the latest developments taking place in research and innovation with the launch of UCD’s Research Seminar Series for the coming year or participate in food experiments at the stand.