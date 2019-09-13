Blessington Mart hosts Wicklow Cheviot Breeders’ sale

The Wicklow Cheviot Breeders’ Association held its ewe and ewe lamb sale on Tuesday, September 10, at Blessington Mart, Co. Wicklow.

There were 47 lots of sheep on offer at the sale, which included three classes: Cheviot hogget ewes; Cheviot three and four-year-old ewes; and Cheviot ewe lambs.

The winners of the Cheviot hogget class were: 1st prize: Charles Fenton, Donard, Co. Wicklow – €200/head;

2nd prize: Liam Hopkins, Tallaght, Co. Dublin – €195/head;

3rd prize: John Burke, Hollywood, Co. Wickow – €210/head.

There was a strong trade for the 24 lots of Cheviot hoggets at the sale, with prices ranging from €150/head up to €210/head.

The winners of the Cheviot three and four-year-old ewe class included: 1st prize: Edward Fox, Bray, Co. Wicklow – €200/head;

2nd prize: James Wilson, Hollywood, Co. Wicklow – €195/head;

3rd prize: William Heffernan, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow – €170/head.

Furthermore, there were 12 lots of Cheviot ewes on offer, with prices from €120/head up to €200/head.

The winners of the Cheviot ewe lamb class were: 1st prize: Thomas Jones, Blessington, Co. Wicklow – €207/head;

2nd prize: Mark Fenton, Rathdangan, Co. Wicklow – €150/head;

3rd prize: James Fox, Bray, Co. Wicklow – €137/head.

The Cheviot ewe lamb trade caught the eye, with the overall prize winners achieving €207/head.

There were 10 lots on offer, with what can only be described as a very good trade. Furthermore, prices ranged from €115/head up to €207/head.

Speaking to AgriLand, chairperson of the association John Malone said: “Overall we are delighted with how the sale went. Some of the prices achieved today were excellent.

“The Wicklow Cheviot ewe is highly sought-after due to its unique traits and characteristics. This was clearly evident at the sale, with plenty of buyers for these lots,” John concluded.