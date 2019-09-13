Mixed weather expected this weekend – Met Éireann

Mainly dry weather will give way to scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle as the weekend progresses, before more settled weather returns on Monday, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mainly dry and bright today, with sunny spells, but one or two isolated light showers may occur on north and north-west coasts, the national meteorological office has said.

Maximum temperatures will reach 15° to 18° in mostly light west to south-west or variable breezes.

It will remain mainly dry tonight, with some clear spells at first, but cloud will increase gradually from the Atlantic and a few spots of mist or drizzle may develop along north-west coasts.

Minimum temperatures of 4° to 8° are expected in mostly light south to south-west winds, strengthening along west and north-west coasts.

Drying conditions will be interrupted by rain, expected in places later on Saturday and again during Sunday. A lack of wind next week would tend to restrict drying, but some decent sunshine is expected, according to the forecaster.

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of opportunities for spraying.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits are generally around 24 to 34mm in Leinster and east Munster, but soils area saturated elsewhere and indeed waterlogged in parts of the west and north.

Improvements are expected over the period in the waterlogged areas. Soil moisture deficits will increase a little in eastern and southern areas, Met Éireann says.

Advertisement

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be dry in most areas, with some bright or sunny spells in the east and south, but otherwise mostly cloudy, with a few spots of mist or drizzle along north and north-west coasts in the morning.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop along west and north-west coasts later, Met Éireann says.

Highest temperatures will hit 16° to 20° with it warmest in the east and south.

Tomorrow night will be dry in most areas, but some rain and drizzle will occur, mainly in parts of Ulster and Connacht.

It will be mild, with minimum temperatures of 9° to 14° in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent in places. However, there will be good dry periods in the south and south-east and somewhat clearer conditions will develop in the north, extending slowly southwards later Sunday and Sunday night, according to Met Éireann.

It will be relatively cool in most areas on Sunday, temperatures reaching highs of 14° to 16°, but it will be mild and humid in the south and south-east, with temperatures of 17° to 20° here.

Sunday night will be mainly dry, with just a few spots of light rain drizzle at first, mainly in parts of the south. Mist and fog patches will form in light winds. Lowest temperatures will drop to 5° to 9° generally, but it will be milder in the south.