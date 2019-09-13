Mixed weather expected this weekend – Met Éireann
Mainly dry weather will give way to scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle as the weekend progresses, before more settled weather returns on Monday, according to Met Éireann.
It will be mainly dry and bright today, with sunny spells, but one or two isolated light showers may occur on north and north-west coasts, the national meteorological office has said.
Maximum temperatures will reach 15° to 18° in mostly light west to south-west or variable breezes.
Minimum temperatures of 4° to 8° are expected in mostly light south to south-west winds, strengthening along west and north-west coasts.
Drying conditions will be interrupted by rain, expected in places later on Saturday and again during Sunday. A lack of wind next week would tend to restrict drying, but some decent sunshine is expected, according to the forecaster.
Meanwhile, there will be plenty of opportunities for spraying.
Improvements are expected over the period in the waterlogged areas. Soil moisture deficits will increase a little in eastern and southern areas, Met Éireann says.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow will be dry in most areas, with some bright or sunny spells in the east and south, but otherwise mostly cloudy, with a few spots of mist or drizzle along north and north-west coasts in the morning.
Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop along west and north-west coasts later, Met Éireann says.
Highest temperatures will hit 16° to 20° with it warmest in the east and south.
Tomorrow night will be dry in most areas, but some rain and drizzle will occur, mainly in parts of Ulster and Connacht.
It will be mild, with minimum temperatures of 9° to 14° in light to moderate westerly breezes.
Sunday
Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent in places. However, there will be good dry periods in the south and south-east and somewhat clearer conditions will develop in the north, extending slowly southwards later Sunday and Sunday night, according to Met Éireann.
Sunday night will be mainly dry, with just a few spots of light rain drizzle at first, mainly in parts of the south. Mist and fog patches will form in light winds. Lowest temperatures will drop to 5° to 9° generally, but it will be milder in the south.