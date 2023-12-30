The government of Canada has announced a methane reduction incentive published by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The initiative was introduced following the backdrop of the food and agriculture day at COP28, and comes under Canada’s Greenhouse Gas Offset Credit System.

The system allows proponents of emission reducing projects to generate offset credits if they register and implement project meeting requirements

This new draft protocol is called Reducing Enteric Methane Emissions from Beef Cattle (REME protocol).

It will incentivise farmers to implement changes that would reduce enteric methane emissions from their beef cattle operations, with an opportunity to generate offset credits that they can sell.

Enteric fermentation is the process whereby microbial populations in the digestive system assist in the breakdown of feed.

As part of this process, a portion of the feed is converted into methane and released back into the atmosphere.

The REME protocol will encourage beef cattle farmers to reduce enteric methane emissions by improving animal diets, management, and other strategies that support more efficient animal growth.

Each credit represents one tonne of emission reductions.

Credits can be sold to facilities that will use them to meet emissions reduction obligations, or to other businesses to meet their low-carbon economy commitments.

According to the Canadian government, this means fewer methane emissions, and more financial opportunities for farmers.

The protocol will have input from technical experts in the agricultural sector.

The government is also working closely with provinces and territories that have shown leadership in agricultural environmental action to incorporate best practices and build on their experience.

The Canadian Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay said:

“By working together with our farmers and ranchers, we can drive economic growth, keep the sector competitive, and put more money back into the pockets of our farmers, all while fighting climate change.”

Methane reduction

This is just one example of measures the government in Canada is taking to help decarbonise the agricultural sector.

Last month, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada announced a $12 million investment in the Agricultural Methane Reduction Challenge.

The challenge awards funding to innovators advancing low cost and scalable practices designed to reduce enteric methane emissions produced by cattle.

The government of Canada is seeking input from stakeholders on the draft REME protocol.

Interested parties are invited to submit comments via email by February 6, 2024.

The final protocol is expected to be published in the summer of 2024, when farmers can begin registering their projects in Canada’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Offset Credit System.