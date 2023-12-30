According to findings from the Bord Bia organic consumer research, 67% of all Irish shoppers buy organic food and drink on a monthly basis.

While not all of these shoppers are consistent in their purchases, the research found that there is “significant engagement” between consumers and the organic category.

Eggs and vegetables were highlighted as the largest categories for organic shoppers.

The research comes from six months of consumer research, which included participation from over 2,500 shoppers.

Bord Bia looked at the latest shopper attitudes towards organics, future shopper consumption habits, key drivers and barriers for purchase.

While the research looked at the organic sector as a whole, it delved into eight sub-categories, which included: Eggs; beef; lamb; salmon; vegetables; yoghurts; farmhouse cheese, and healthy beverages.

Insight and planning specialist working for the Thinking House within Bord Bia, Fiona McMahon, said there were three “key take aways” from the results.

These include:

Consumers are loyal to categories, not brands. This means consumers flow between choosing different brands for similar products;

For brands to grow their popularity, they need to be distinctive and able to compete;

Brands should build on consistent availability, making brands easier to locate for consumers.

A total of 88% of respondents said they purchase organics at times, and 43% said they consume organics weekly.

Over the next 12 months, 95% of all Irish shoppers said they will look to maintain or increase their level of organic consumption.

Of those, 45% of all shoppers plan to increase their level of organic purchases.

The findings also showed that those aged 18–24 were 1.5 times more likely to buy organics than those aged over 55.

However, when financial concerns got in the way toward the end of the month, respondents in this age group were less likely to opt for organic options.

While price did contribute to reasons consumers would be less likely to purchase organic goods, convenience was also mentioned in the findings, and parents were also more likely to purchase than couples with no children.

Bord Bia campaign

The findings will be used to help Bord Bia in its new marketing organic campaign, which launched in November, and will continue into 2024.

Bord Bia plans on increasing its radio and audio presence, along with use of social networks. It will also be using more out of home advertising, such as billboards outside stores.

Retailers such as Aldi, Dunnes, Lidl, SuperValu and Tesco are all partnered with Bord Bia for the campaign.

Earlier in December, Bord Bia secured EU funding for organic beef and lamb, along with a second contract for mushrooms.

The combined value of the two campaigns is €5.7 million over three years. This comprises €3.96 million in EU funding, and €1.73 million from Bord Bia and industry funding.