Glyphosate has been found in surface waters in 11 out of 12 European countries, even during the end of the pesticide application season, according to a new report.

The contamination poses a “significant threat” to aquatic life, the study by the Pesticide Action Network Europe (PAN Europe) and the Greens/EFA Group in the European Parliament shows.

“The fact that the water samples were taken during what is the ‘low season’ in most countries shows the pervasive nature of glyphosate contamination,” PAN Europe said.

Glyphosate is a chemical substance used in a number of herbicide products and its use in Europe is currently approved until December 15, 2023.

Based on what it called “disturbing findings”, the network of non-governmental organisations, institutions and individuals is calling for a glyphosate ban to protect water quality and aquatic ecosystems.

“These results underline that the current use of glyphosate-based herbicides leads to a widespread and unavoidable exposure to this hazardous substance.

“A European ban is urgent to protect the quality of our waters and our ecosystems,” senior chemical officer at PAN Europe, Gergely Simon said.

Report findings

Glyphosate and/or its main metabolite Aminomethylphosphonic acid (AMPA) were detected above the limit of quantification in 17 out of 23 river water samples from 11 countries.

River water samples from Austria; Belgium; Bulgaria; Croatia; France; Germany; Hungary; the Netherlands; Spain; Poland; and Portugal, were contaminated with at least one of the substances.

Only in Slovenia was no glyphosate or AMPA were detected. The water samples used in this study were taken in the second half of October 2022, according to PAN Europe.

Five samples collected in Austria, Spain, Poland and Portugal contained glyphosate levels not suitable for human consumption. A sample in Portugal contained 30 times the drinking water limit.

AMPA is not considered by the European Commission as a relevant metabolite for drinking water, and the drinking water limit does not apply in many EU countries, according to PAN Europe.

“Scientific evidence shows that glyphosate and AMPA pose a significant risk to aquatic ecosystems at the concentrations that PAN Europe’s study found in the environment.

“Even low levels of glyphosate have been found to impact the growth and development of key aquatic species, from plants and algae to fish and amphibians,” PAN Europe said.

Risk assessment of glyphosate use

The results of a glyphosate risk assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) were recently discussed at a meeting of the EU Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.

The assessment of the impact of glyphosate on the health of humans, animals and the environment did not identify critical areas of concern, however the EFSA said that data gaps remain.

In its conclusions, the EFSA said that the assessment of risks for aquatic plants could not be finalised due to a lack of data about their exposure to glyphosate via spray drift.

EFSA executive director Dr. Bernhard Url stressed that it is not the task of the agency to decide whether the use of glyphosate should continue to be approved or not.

“We are not saying glyphosate is good, is needed, is cheap. We have to say it is efficient because that is part of our assessment, but all the rest is not science.

“All the rest is risk management, policy decisions where the society has to decide whether glyphosate should be used in European agriculture or not.

“This is not a scientific decision, it is a political decision,” Dr. Url told committee members at the meeting last week.

EFSA’s conclusions will be used by the European Commission and member states to decide whether to keep glyphosate on the EU list of approved pesticide active substances.