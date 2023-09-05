There has been no resumption of the grain deal to export Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea after talks between Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Russia, which withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, said it will consider resuming the deal once “restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products” are lifted.

The grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations (UN) in July 2022 allowed for the export of over 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to global markets.

However, Russia claimed that obligations under an agreement with the UN to facilitate the unimpeded access of food and fertilisers from the country to world markets were “not fulfilled”.

Grain deal

In a meeting with Putin in Sochi yesterday (Monday, September 4) to discuss issues including the grain deal, Erdogan said he believes the initiative should be continued by correcting the “shortcomings”.

“The Black Sea initiative played a key role in addressing the global food crisis. It has been a breathing tube, especially for those who need grain the most, such as Africa.

“Especially at the moment, the grain that will be sent to the least developed, poor African countries through the Black Sea grain corridor is important,” Erdogan said.

Putin criticised that of the 32.9 million tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine under the deal, over 70% went to “wealthy countries” and only 3% of exports went to low-income countries.

In discussions with Erdogan, Putin proposed to supply 1 million tonnes of grain from Russia for processing in Turkey and transporting it without cost to the “neediest countries”.

Hours before the meeting, a Russian drone strike on the grain exporting Danube River port of Izmail hit warehouses and production buildings and set buildings on fire, according to Reuters.

The Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC) said that the meeting between the presidents of Turkey and Russia was “long awaited”, however it is difficult to comment on whether sanctions will be eased for Russia.

UAC deputy chair, Denys Marchuk said that it is in the “interests of the world” to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative on the same terms as before Russia’s withdrawal in July.