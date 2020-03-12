Calf trade: Strong farmer demand currently driving the market

Once again, this week there were some strong numbers presented for sale at calf marts around the country.

Given that calf registrations are up considerably when compared to this stage in 2019, it’s no surprise that there has been consistently large turnouts at calf marts so far in 2020.

With exporter boats sailing and farmers showing a keen interest in purchasing stock, mart managers have reported a “lively trade” in most places; while calves of all breeds have been achieving higher prices in many cases.

Macroom Mart

Tim McSweeney of Macroom Mart told AgriLand that some 780 calves were presented for sale on Saturday, March 7.

Tim said there was a “great sale” on Saturday last, with Friesian bull calves suitable for the export market up by €20/head in price; making €30-85/head.

Farmers were reportedly very active for strong Friesian bull calves, with Tim saying “very strong” calves even made up to €200/head.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus calves were also met with a strong trade on Saturday, according to Tim, with heifers making €100-245/head. Bull calves of the same breed commanded a lot of attention, achieving prices of €125-325/head, on the day.

There was only a smattering of continentals on the most recent sale at Macroom Mart, with some achieving strong prices. Bull calves topped out for €420/head, while the minimum price paid was €325/head.

Just two continental heifers were on offer on the day, making €270/head and €290/head respectively.

Tim pointed out that they also sold some Jersey bull calves on Saturday, with a top price of €32/head. This came as a bit of a shock, because calves of the same breed “didn’t even receive a bid” the previous week.

Tim said that they expect a similar number of calves to be presented this Saturday.

Tullow Mart

There were 200 calves on offer at Tullow Mart, on Friday, March 6, with a “good, lively trade” reported by mart manager Eric Driver.

Friesian bull calves suitable for export reportedly saw an increase in price by €10-15/head; seeing the price rise to between €25/head to €60/head.

Lighter Hereford and Aberdeen Angus heifers were said to be selling from €80/head on the day, with heavier lots making up to €200/head. Bull calves of the same breeds achieved prices between €120/head and €300/head.

There were “a couple of continental bulls” on the sale last Friday at Tullow Mart, with these topping out at €350/head.

Eric finished by saying: “There was a large sale this week, but overall the trade is recognising the situation that we are currently in with the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Carnew Mart

Mart manager David Quinn reported some 417 calves went under the hammer at Carnew Mart on Saturday, March 7.

Exporters were said to be “very active” ringside on Saturday last, with young Friesian bull calves selling for between €20/head and €70/head. The stronger Friesian bull calves sold for €70-145/head – likely attracting the attention of farmers ringside.

There were some strong prices achieved in the continental ring on the day, with continental bulls selling for €180-410/head, while heifers achieved prices of €120-380/head.

David said there was “a large number of farmer customers” at Carnew Mart on Saturday, with this being reflected in some of the prices achieved.

Kilkenny Mart

An “excellent trade” was reported by mart auctioneer George Candler at Kilkenny Mart, on Tuesday, March 10.

Some 600 calves were on offer on the day, with George attributing the strong trade to the high demand created by “farmer customers”.

First-rate Friesian bull calves were in demand, selling for €70-180/head; however, second-rate Friesian bulls were “difficult to sell”, making as little as €10/head in some cases and topping out at €50/head.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus calves were met with a “solid trade”, with bulls reportedly making €110-300/head; while heifers achieved prices of €70-240/head.

“Farmer customers” reportedly drove the strong trade for quality continental calves on Tuesday. Bull calves were said to be coming in at €180-390/head, while heifers made between €130/head and €380/head.

David said, in conclusion, he wants to remind dairy farmers that: “Calves under two weeks old may not be exported. These lighter calves should be able to avail of at least two weeks of whole milk.”