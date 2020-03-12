ICSA ‘fully supports’ decision on large gatherings

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’s Association (ICSA) has said that it “fully supports” the Government’s decision to suspend all large gatherings of people in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a statement today, Thursday, March 12, the Taoiseach said that indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people should be suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“The ICSA fully supports the Government’s decisions designed to slow down the spread of the virus and we will fully implement decisions regarding public meetings,” the association president, Edmond Phelan, confirmed.

ICSA sees the health of all citizens as being the primary concern, and we are obviously worried about the potential for coronavirus infections among our members.

Phelan said: “The farming population is an older demographic and we are acutely aware that the virus poses a bigger threat to older people and people with underlying health conditions.”

Phelan stressed that the coronavirus will “be very severe on all sectors and farming is no different”, raising concerns about trade.

“Many farmers are facing into acute cash flow difficulties, and wonder about the impacts on being able to sell stock and the potential impact on processing of beef and lamb at the normal levels,” the ICSA president pointed out.

Farmers in the cattle and sheep sectors in particular are very vulnerable to any further economic disruption. We are also very concerned about the impact on mental health that could arise from any cash flow difficulties.

Phelan called on consumers to support Irish beef and lamb at this time.

“Farmers will continue to work as hard as they can to produce the highest-standard traceable products and there will be adequate quantities. In this national emergency we all need to support each other,” Phelan concluded.

The ICSA said it is calling for an immediate and full consultative process between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and the main farm organisations.