In what has been described as an improved trade week-by-week, prices paid for butcher hoggets at Corrin Mart have increased by €10/head in a week.

These prices were seen at the most recent sheep sale held in the Co. Cork mart on Monday, February 12.

Agriland spoke to the manager at Corrin Mart, Sean Leahy, where he said the sheep trade is showing a high demand for heavy, butcher hoggets.

Reflecting on Monday’s sale, Leahy said there were 240 head of sheep that came through the mart, with a 100% clearance seen at the sale.

While Leahy acknowledged that these heavy lambs are “starting to get very tight numbers wise”, he said that butchers and wholesalers are “battling it out for them” at the mart.

These buyers, he said, are “anxious” for the good quality hoggets/lambs that are weighing 52kg and above.

“There’s plenty of sheep around. But those butcher-spec, clean, continental type sheep are very very dear,” he added.

Sample butcher hogget and lamb prices:

51kg spring lamb -€186;

60kg hogget- €188;

57kg hogget- €176;

54kg hogget- €180.

Sample factory and store hogget prices:

48kg hogget- €154;

49kg hogget- €156;

44kg hogget- €149.

Sample cull ewe prices:

76kg cull ewe- €138;

90kg cull ewe- €178;

80kg cull ewe- €156.

The Corrin Mart manager reflected on the condition of the lambs coming to the weekly sales, and said that there are “plenty there in the factory-type lamb and in the lower weights”.

Speaking on why there are fewer heavy, butcher-type hoggets/lambs available at recent sales, Leahy said it could be down to reduced feeding which could be the cause of the “tighter” supply.

Although the trade for the heavier, butcher-type hoggets has been “moving up €4/€5 every week” since January, Leahy said prices “took a big jump this week” by going “up a tenner”.

The cull ewe trade, however, has “steadied a little bit” since prices were dearer at the end of Janaury, Leahy explained.

The Corrin Mart manager said that he expected the cull ewe trade to “rebound,” adding that the “heavy-type” ewes from 85kgs and up are in “big demand”.