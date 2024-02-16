The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) is set to host two sales of pedigree registered heifers and bulls.

The IHFA says these sales are in response to the high demand for pedigree dairy stock.

The first of these sales will be the Pure Protein sale in Mid Tipperary Livestock Mart, which will be followed by the IHFA’s Premier Bull and Heifer Sale in Kilmallock Mart.

A statement from the IHFA said: “This year, the demand for pedigree livestock has surged significantly.

“A substantial shipment of Irish pedigree heifers to North Africa underscores this heightened demand, with indications pointing towards a need for even more.

“The early auction sales for milking stock have shown great strength, and we continue to receive frequent inquiries for pedigree stock across all age groups, affirming the appeal of such animals in the market.”

Pure Protein sale

The Pure Protein sale will take place in Mid Tipperary Livestock Mart on Friday, March 8, 2024.

In collaboration with Doyle, Hunt & Hunt auctioneers, this sale promises to be a showcase of high-economic breeding index (EBI) heifers in milk.

As standard, all entries to this sale must be pedigree registered with a minimum EBI of €220.

The dams of the heifers being put forward for sale, must also have a minimum of 500kg combined fat and protein (total solids in one lactation) and greater than 3.6% protein.

Entries for this sale close Friday, February 23 with full standards of entry and entry forms available from the IHFA website.

IHFA Premier bull and heifer sale

This years IHFA Premier Sale will see a new venue and format, featuring the inclusion of calved pedigree heifers.

The sale which is taking place in collaboration with auctioneer Denis Barrett, is taking place in Kilmallock Mart on Wednesday, March 27.

Bull Show and Sale

IHFA says it is building upon the success of last year’s sale, where the highest bid reached €5,400 and three entries exceeded €5,000. 2023 Bull Show Champion – Montfarna Premiere with John O’Callaghan, Farnivane, Bandon (exhibitor), being presented with the trophy by John O’Sullivan, judge, and Richard Whelan, IHFA former president and Laurence Feeney, CE IHFA

Image soruce: Martin Ryan

The minimum standards of entry for the bull sale are as follows:

Both the dam and grand-dam must be classified GP83 or better;

The dam must have a minimum of 600kgs combined fat and protein (total solids in one lactation);

For dams on their first lactation (heifers), a minimum of 500kg combined fat and protein is required for qualification;

Pure Friesian dams must have a minimum of 500kg combined fat and protein (total solids);

Pedigree certificates are mandatory for all entrants;

Bulls must fall within the age criteria, born between August 2022 and February 2023;

It is recommended that bulls should have an EBI of over €150, while dams 3.5% protein or higher.

To ensure quality standards are upheld, all bulls will be pre-inspected before the sale.

The IHFA says the heifer sale is an ‘exciting addition’ to the sale and will take place after the bulls have been sold.

The minimum standards of entry for the heifer sale are as follows:

The dam must be classified GP83 or better;

The dam to have a minimum of 600kg combined fat and protein (total solids in one lactation);

Must be in milk production;

It is recommended that heifers exhibit an EBI exceeding €150, with dams 3.4% protein or higher.

Entries close Wednesday, March 6 with full standards of entry and entry forms available from the IHFA website.