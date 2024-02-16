A cull cow with a carcass weight of 652kg won first prize in the Irish Charolais Cattle Society’s cull cow competition.

The competition took place on Friday February 9, at Dawn Meats, Rathdowney, Co. Laois, and Dunleavy Meats, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

The competition was open to all pedigree Charolais cows, and a bonus was paid on all cows killed through the competition.

The results from the cull cow competition were as follows:

Dawn Meats Rathdowney, Co. Laois:

OwnerCarcass weightCarcass gradeValue
1st: Rory Cullen652kgsE- 3=€3,455
2nd: Michael Delaney548kgsU= 4=€2,795
3rd: Michael Moore500kgsU- 4+€2,550
4th: Michael Mc Hugh501kgsR+ 4=€2,505
5th: Michael Mc Hugh481kgsR+ 3=€2,405

The best carcasses were selected from each factory, with prize money as follows:

  • First: €300;
  • Second: €250;
  • Third: €200;
  • Fourth: €150;
  • Fifth: €100.

Dunleavey’s Ballina, Co. Mayo:

OwnerCarcass Weight Carcass GradeTotal Value 
Joe Clancy614kgsU+3=€3,195
Sally Durkan428kgsU=3-€2,182
John F Gallagher385kgsU-3-€1,965

The society congratulated the winners in both factories and thanked everyone who took part.

“The kill-outs of the top cows in both factories illustrate once again, that Charolais always weighs and pays,” according to the society.

New Charolais breed secretary

In other society news, FRS Recruitment are now inviting applications for the role of breed secretary on behalf of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society.

According to the society, the role is a full-time, permanent role, suitable to candidates who are qualified or highly experienced in pedigree cattle breeding.

Successful candidates will have excellent communication skills and possess the ability to advise on relevant technical matters.

As a hybrid role with an office based in Kildare, this role is suitable to candidates throughout Ireland.

The closing date for applications is Monday, February 26.

COMPETITION IRISH CHAROLAIS CATTLE SOCIETY JOB OPPORTUNITY