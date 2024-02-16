A cull cow with a carcass weight of 652kg won first prize in the Irish Charolais Cattle Society’s cull cow competition.

The competition took place on Friday February 9, at Dawn Meats, Rathdowney, Co. Laois, and Dunleavy Meats, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

The competition was open to all pedigree Charolais cows, and a bonus was paid on all cows killed through the competition.

The results from the cull cow competition were as follows:

Dawn Meats Rathdowney, Co. Laois: Owner Carcass weight Carcass grade Value 1st: Rory Cullen 652kgs E- 3= €3,455 2nd: Michael Delaney 548kgs U= 4= €2,795 3rd: Michael Moore 500kgs U- 4+ €2,550 4th: Michael Mc Hugh 501kgs R+ 4= €2,505 5th: Michael Mc Hugh 481kgs R+ 3= €2,405

The best carcasses were selected from each factory, with prize money as follows:

First: €300;

Second: €250;

Third: €200;

Fourth: €150;

Fifth: €100.

Dunleavey’s Ballina, Co. Mayo: Owner Carcass Weight Carcass Grade Total Value Joe Clancy 614kgs U+3= €3,195 Sally Durkan 428kgs U=3- €2,182 John F Gallagher 385kgs U-3- €1,965

The society congratulated the winners in both factories and thanked everyone who took part.

“The kill-outs of the top cows in both factories illustrate once again, that Charolais always weighs and pays,” according to the society.

New Charolais breed secretary

In other society news, FRS Recruitment are now inviting applications for the role of breed secretary on behalf of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society.

According to the society, the role is a full-time, permanent role, suitable to candidates who are qualified or highly experienced in pedigree cattle breeding.

Successful candidates will have excellent communication skills and possess the ability to advise on relevant technical matters.

As a hybrid role with an office based in Kildare, this role is suitable to candidates throughout Ireland.

The closing date for applications is Monday, February 26.