Winners from across the country gathered today (Friday, January 26) in Co. Laois to celebrate winning a coveted award from the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA).
The IHFA All-Ireland awards judge the quality of an animal, which has been exhibited within the show ring at recognised shows or events during the year of competition.
The All-Ireland awards were held at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co. Laois today – the competition is not solely photographic-based, but the quality of the photograph is considered in judging, as well as show winnings during the year of the competition.
IHFA All-Ireland awards
The awards included presentations for champion, reserve and honourable mention in 10 National Holstein Friesian and Pure Friesian classes.
Class 1 – Heifer born after January 1, 2023:
- Champion: Jones Lambda Fame, Jones Holsteins, Gorey, Co. Wexford;
- Reserve: Dalevalley PJ Barolo Aiko, Enda Doran from Co. Roscommon;
- Honourable mention: Greenlea DOC Tokyo, Padraic Greenan, Co. Monaghan.
Class 2 – Heifer born between July 1 and December 31, 2022:
- Champion: Boleybawn Chief Brenda, Anthony Kealy, Co. Wicklow;
- Reserve: Redhead Unix Koda 2 IMP, Steve and Maria McLoughlin, Co. Kildare;
- Honourable mention: Hallow Alligator Carmen, Philip Jones, Gorey, Co. Wexford.
Class 3 – Heifer born between January 1 and June 30, 2022:
- Champion: Cornboro Denver ADA, Brian Corley, Co. Monaghan;
- Reserve: Sprucegrove Crushabull Sirtea, Keypoint Holsteins, Co. Galway;
- Honourable mention: Hilltara Diamondback Clevage, Philip Jones, Gorey, Co. Wexford.
Class 4 – All-Ireland Heifer in milk born between January 1 and December 31, 2021 (in milk):
- Champion: Jones Lambda Twizzle, Jones Holsteins, Co. Wexford;
- Reserve: Jones Crushtime Patricia, Jones, Knowlesmere and Conroy Co. Wexford;
- Honourable mention: Cherryblossom Unix Sue, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co. Carlow.
Class 5 – All-Ireland three-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 and December 31, 2020:
- Champion: Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3, Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;
- Reserve: Hallow Denver Twizzle, Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;
- Honourable mention: Dalevalley Maze Apple Red, John Curtin and Roy Cromie Co. Limerick and Co. Donegal.
Class 6 – All-Ireland four-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 and December 31, 2019:
- Champion (joint): Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, Bryan and John O’Connor, Co. Cork;
- Champion (joint): Eedy Doorman Fame, Robert, Sylvia, Jason and Laura Helen, Co. Cork;
- Honourable mention: Wilt Elise, Bryan and John O’Connor, Co. Cork.
Eedy Doorman Fame, exhibited by R&S, J&L Helen, was supreme champion of the AXA National Dairy Show. She also claimed best udder and exhibitor-bred champion.
The third calver which is out of the first calf Jason Helen bought, is sired by Val-Bisson Doorman and her dam is Clonpaddin Bk Fame Et.
Bawnmore Pepper Almeric VG88 was selected as the Reserve Champion at the 2023 Baileys cow competition.
Sired by Delaberge Pepper and out of Clongowes Sid Almeric 2 EX95, she was champion at Tullamore just ten days earlier.
This repeated the same top national achievement and success as her mother, Clongowes Sid Almeric 2, who won Tullamore National Livestock Show Champion in 2016.
Class 7 – All-Ireland five-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 and December 31, 2018:
- Champion: Hallow Sol Twizzle, Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;
- Reserve: Monamore Diamond Barbie, Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian, Co. Louth;
- Honourable mention: Evergreen Susie Mist 26 RC, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co. Carlow.
Class 8 – All-Ireland Mature cow in milk born on or before December 31, 2017:
- Champion: Hallow Atwood Carmen, Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;
- Reserve: Sterndale Colt Rae ET, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co. Carlow;
- Honourable mention: Eedy Damion Acclaim, Robert, Sylvia, Jason and Laura Helen, Co. Cork.
Class 9 – Irish Pure Friesian – Heifer in milk:
- Champion: Carrickbrack Google Sally, John Allen, Co. Donegal;
- Reserve: Carrickbrack, Google Amy, John Allen, Co. Donegal;
- Honourable mention: Kilsunny Judy 225 GP83, Trevor Dudley, Co. Tipperary.
Class 10 – Irish Pure Friesian – Cow in milk:
- Champion: Mountain Chad Rosie EX91, Michael Spillane, Co. Tipperary;
- Reserve: Mountain Spitfire Rosie 3, Michael Spillane, Co. Tipperary;
- Honourable mention: Mountain Jubularis Rosie 3 EX93 2E, Michael Spillane, Co. Tipperary.