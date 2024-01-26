Winners from across the country gathered today (Friday, January 26) in Co. Laois to celebrate winning a coveted award from the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA).

The IHFA All-Ireland awards judge the quality of an animal, which has been exhibited within the show ring at recognised shows or events during the year of competition.

The All-Ireland awards were held at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co. Laois today – the competition is not solely photographic-based, but the quality of the photograph is considered in judging, as well as show winnings during the year of the competition.

IHFA All-Ireland awards

The awards included presentations for champion, reserve and honourable mention in 10 National Holstein Friesian and Pure Friesian classes.

Class 1 – Heifer born after January 1, 2023:

Champion: Jones Lambda Fame , Jones Holsteins, Gorey, Co. Wexford;

, Jones Holsteins, Gorey, Co. Wexford; Reserve: Dalevalley PJ Barolo Aiko , Enda Doran from Co. Roscommon;

, Enda Doran from Co. Roscommon; Honourable mention: Greenlea DOC Tokyo, Padraic Greenan, Co. Monaghan.

Jones Lambda Fame at the national dairy show, where she won

heifer born on or after February 1, 2023

(l-r) Judge Ashley Fleming, Izzy Jones with Jones Lambda Fame

and Niall Duffy from Dovea Genetics

Class 2 – Heifer born between July 1 and December 31, 2022:

Champion: Boleybawn Chief Brenda , Anthony Kealy, Co. Wicklow;

, Anthony Kealy, Co. Wicklow; Reserve: Redhead Unix Koda 2 IMP , Steve and Maria McLoughlin, Co. Kildare;

, Steve and Maria McLoughlin, Co. Kildare; Honourable mention: Hallow Alligator Carmen, Philip Jones, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Class 3 – Heifer born between January 1 and June 30, 2022:

Champion: Cornboro Denver ADA , Brian Corley, Co. Monaghan;

, Brian Corley, Co. Monaghan; Reserve: Sprucegrove Crushabull Sirtea , Keypoint Holsteins, Co. Galway;

, Keypoint Holsteins, Co. Galway; Honourable mention: Hilltara Diamondback Clevage, Philip Jones, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Class 4 – All-Ireland Heifer in milk born between January 1 and December 31, 2021 (in milk):

Champion: Jones Lambda Twizzle , Jones Holsteins, Co. Wexford;

, Jones Holsteins, Co. Wexford; Reserve: Jones Crushtime Patricia , Jones, Knowlesmere and Conroy Co. Wexford;

, Jones, Knowlesmere and Conroy Co. Wexford; Honourable mention: Cherryblossom Unix Sue, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co. Carlow.

Jones Lambda Twizzle was intermediate champion at the AXA national dairy show

(l-r) Judge Ashley Fleming, Richard Hamilton IHFA president, Izzy Jones with Jones Lambda Twizzle, Ted and Rory Jones, Ursula Forrest president of Cork Club and Brian Harte from Tom Harte Farm Services

Class 5 – All-Ireland three-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 and December 31, 2020:

Champion: Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3 , Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;

, Philip Jones, Co. Wexford; Reserve: Hallow Denver Twizzle , Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;

, Philip Jones, Co. Wexford; Honourable mention: Dalevalley Maze Apple Red, John Curtin and Roy Cromie Co. Limerick and Co. Donegal.

Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3 at the national dairy show where she won senior three-year-old cow in milk born between January 1, 2020,

and August 31, 2020 and was reserve overall champion.

(l-r) Richard Hamilton IHFA president, judge Ashley Fleming, Philip Jones with Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3, Eamon Coleman Eurogene, Mary Duggan Eurogene, Linda Jones

Class 6 – All-Ireland four-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 and December 31, 2019:

Champion (joint): Bawnmore Pepper Almeric , Bryan and John O’Connor, Co. Cork;

, Bryan and John O’Connor, Co. Cork; Champion (joint): Eedy Doorman Fame , Robert, Sylvia, Jason and Laura Helen, Co. Cork;

, Robert, Sylvia, Jason and Laura Helen, Co. Cork; Honourable mention: Wilt Elise, Bryan and John O’Connor, Co. Cork.

Eedy Doorman Fame was supreme champion of the AXA National Dairy Show

(l-r) Jason, Laura, Robert and Silvia Helen

Eedy Doorman Fame, exhibited by R&S, J&L Helen, was supreme champion of the AXA National Dairy Show. She also claimed best udder and exhibitor-bred champion.

Advertisement

The third calver which is out of the first calf Jason Helen bought, is sired by Val-Bisson Doorman and her dam is Clonpaddin Bk Fame Et. Bawnmore Pepper Almeric VG88

Image: Alf Harvey Bawnmore Pepper Almeric VG88 was reserve champion at the Baileys cow and champion at Tullamore show

Bawnmore Pepper Almeric VG88 was selected as the Reserve Champion at the 2023 Baileys cow competition.

Sired by Delaberge Pepper and out of Clongowes Sid Almeric 2 EX95, she was champion at Tullamore just ten days earlier.

This repeated the same top national achievement and success as her mother, Clongowes Sid Almeric 2, who won Tullamore National Livestock Show Champion in 2016.

Class 7 – All-Ireland five-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 and December 31, 2018:

Champion: Hallow Sol Twizzle , Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;

, Philip Jones, Co. Wexford; Reserve: Monamore Diamond Barbie , Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian, Co. Louth;

, Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian, Co. Louth; Honourable mention: Evergreen Susie Mist 26 RC, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co. Carlow.

Hallow Sol Twizzle was champion five-year-old cow in milk born between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2018 at the AXA national dairy show

Pictured: Richard Hamilton IHFA president, judge Ashley Fleming, Will Jones with Hallow Sol Twizzle, Stephen Dowling from Dumasc Gentics and Linda Jones

Class 8 – All-Ireland Mature cow in milk born on or before December 31, 2017:

Champion: Hallow Atwood Carmen , Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;

, Philip Jones, Co. Wexford; Reserve: Sterndale Colt Rae ET , Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co. Carlow;

, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co. Carlow; Honourable mention: Eedy Damion Acclaim, Robert, Sylvia, Jason and Laura Helen, Co. Cork.

Class 9 – Irish Pure Friesian – Heifer in milk:

Champion: Carrickbrack Google Sally , John Allen, Co. Donegal;

, John Allen, Co. Donegal; Reserve: Carrickbrack, Google Amy, John Allen, Co. Donegal;

John Allen, Co. Donegal; Honourable mention: Kilsunny Judy 225 GP83 , Trevor Dudley, Co. Tipperary.

, Trevor Dudley, Co. Tipperary.

Class 10 – Irish Pure Friesian – Cow in milk: