Brexit: ‘Implications for cross-border travel, bus and rail services’ – Minister Ross

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, proof of insurance will be required for EU-registered vehicles entering the UK and for UK-registered vehicles entering the EU.

In the case of Irish-registered vehicles travelling to Northern Ireland or Great Britain, the UK has indicated that these will require either a green card or other documentary proof of insurance cover for the UK, including Northern Ireland.

This is according to the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, who was responding to questions put to him on the matter by Fianna Fáil’s deputy Lisa Chambers during Dáil proceedings earlier this month.

Chambers asked Minister Ross about the implications for cross-border workers and students in the event of a no-deal Brexit and what steps have been taken to mitigate against the impact.

‘Number of implications’

The minister pointed out that, while he did not have responsibility for general employment or education matters, there were however a number of implications for cross-border travel by workers and students, such as motor insurance and the continuity of cross-border bus and rail services.

In relation to cross-border bus services a number of contingency measures are at play for the continuity of the services in the event of a no-deal Brexit, both at EU and national level.

He continued: “This will ensure continuity for scheduled bus services to and from the UK to December 31, 2019, and preparations are in hand for UK participation in international bus agreements that will then enable continued cross-border services.

Advertisement

“On cross-border rail, Irish Rail and Northern Ireland Railways are working together to ensure the enterprise service will continue to run in a no-deal Brexit.”

‘Green card proof’

Minister Ross, meanwhile, pointed to UK-registered vehicles travelling to Ireland, whose drivers, he added, “will require a green card as proof of insurance”.

Engagement with the insurance industry and the European Commission is continuing to identify any further actions in advance of October 31, 2019.

He concluded: “Approximately one million green cards were issued by the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland to insurance firms and brokers in preparation for a no-deal Brexit on March 29, 2019.”