‘A proper environmental impact assessment could have mitigated against flooding’

In October 2003, a major landslide of some 450,000m³ of peat occurred at Derrybrien, Co. Galway. At the time a 71-turbine wind farm was being built in mountainous terrain at the location – approximately 15km outside Gort.

The landslide had a devastating impact on the community, farmers and livestock. It also changed the local landscape forever…

Then, in 2009, the area succumbed to unprecedented flooding. It happened again in 2015.

Families were left isolated for days and weeks because roadways became impassable; elderly residents were airlifted to safety and the area came to a standstill as residents tried to face the difficulties that lay ahead.

The people in Gort haven’t forgotten those days and it seems they live in constant fear of “the same thing happening again”.

Rising from the ashes

Meanwhile, in response to the issues that emerged locally as a direct result of flooding, the South Galway Flood Relief committee was established with David Murray at the helm.

Murray says that the wind farm – one of the biggest to be developed in Ireland – could be part of several contributory factors, including climate change – that brought about the flooding in the first instance.

Despite this, he is adamant though that a properly conducted environmental impact assessment in respect of the wind farm could have off-set the severity of the events during the last 10 years.

Murray says a correct and effective study was not done by the developers at the time.

“If a proper environmental impact study had been carried out at the time of planning, mitigation could have been put in place to combat the problem.”

He continued: “In 2003, there was a landslide from the mountain and there have been several major floods since – the intensity and frequency of the flooding is increasing.

“We don’t believe that it’s just to do with climate change – if you talk to farmers in the Derrybrien area or up in the mountains they will say that the water is coming down quicker – and there is no doubt about the fact that it is.

“We just don’t know what impact the wind farm has had.”

Grabbing the bull by the horns

Murray says that once the flood relief committee was formed members agreed that it was up to them to explore mountain management in the area – they felt the source of the problem could be found there.

What we decided to do was explore mountain management – we decided to go out and see for ourselves what was happening in that terrain.

“When we did a little bit more research into the wind farm in Derrybrien we discovered that after the landslide happened – bog and slurry came down the mountain and out towards Lough Cutra,” he continued.

“This landslide continued on for a number of weeks and the developers of the wind farm decided to put in place ‘a robust drainage scheme’.

“We never got to see the plan for what that was exactly, but what we do know is that aside from taking 650ac of forestry they also dug the drains.

“Then as part of this robust drainage scheme they dug 8ft deep by 6ft wide drains from each of the turbine bases – that’s 71-turbine bases.

“We think about 20km-25km of drains were put across a 4km² area on the top of a mountain.”

Where there’s a will there is a way

Murray says that research indicates that taking away a tree canopy can increase run-off rates by 15%, 20% and 30% “in terms of the land typography”.

“From our point of view – if you look at the original environmental impact assessment in respect of the wind farm – there is a statement in it saying ‘this wind farm will not change the hydrology or drainage of the site’ – but a hydrology change is exactly what occurred,” he continued.

From 2005 to 2010, the flooding increased and has been since; this has turned the whole hydrology issue into a major concern for us.

The committee chief then pointed out that all that can be confirmed right now – in respect of the entire saga – is that Gort experienced its worst flooding on record in 2009.

“It was very bad again in 2015 and so therefore we believe it is now a repeat occurrence,” he added.

South Galway Flood Relief is now challenging what was done in relation to the wind farm’s environmental impact assessment.

“We are highlighting what has happened – we believe there is wind farm impact – and we are highlighting the impact of the Derrybrien landslides within the catchment area.

“We also want to find out what we can do as a group and a community to right this situation.”