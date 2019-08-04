‘Things are ramping up’: Beef Plan protest enters ‘Week 2’

The Beef Plan Movement is seeking to ramp things up as it enters the second week of its nationwide protest, according to the organisation’s co-chairman Eamon Corley.

In a statement to AgriLand, Corley gave a brief update on the first week of protests.

He noted that there have been farmer protests outside 16 factories over the past few days.

An initial six plants had protests: Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo; Ballinasloe, Co. Galway; Athleague, Co. Roscommon; Bandon, Co. Cork; Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath; and Rathdowney, Co. Laois.

These were followed by demonstrations outside: Ennis, Co. Claire; Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan; Hacketstown, Co. Carlow; Kildare; Waterford; Rathkeale, Co. Limerick; Slane, Co. Meath; Nenagh, Co. Tipperary; Cahir, Co. Tipperary; and Bunclody, Co. Wexford.

“With no meaningful offer to negotiate on the table from the meat factories and a Minister for Agriculture who has lost the confidence of Ireland’s beef farmers for his total lack of engagement, the factory protest now enters week two.

“Two farmers have been knocked down by lorries at factory gates – one Meath farmer is seriously injured in hospital with a broken hip, broken shoulder and broken ribs, a dislocated knee cap and a possible liver injury,” Corley said.

“Things are ramping up – with new factory protests ready to go live.

We are asking that every farmer, lorry driver and business in the country supports the farmer protest and helps us find a workable solution for our beef industry and rural Ireland.

“The most important contribution farmers can make is to keep their factory-fit cattle at home until a workable solution is found.

“We encourage people and businesses to stand with our farmers at the factory gates to help us in our fight to find a solution for beef farming and save the family farm and rural Ireland.

“Our thoughts are with Oliver Dixon [the farmer injured at the protest in Slane] from Enfield and we wish him a full recovery,” Corley concluded.