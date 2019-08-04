Garda enquiries ‘ongoing’ into Bandon picket incident

An Garda Síochána is aware of an incident that took place in Bandon, Co. Cork, this morning, Sunday, August 4, a spokesperson confirmed.

In a statement to AgriLand, a Garda representative said: “Gardaí are aware of an incident that occurred at a premises in Bandon, Co. Cork, this morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

According to a spokesperson for the Beef Plan Movement, the incident took place outside of ABP Bandon this morning, where a van drove through a picket line of protesters organised by the farmer association.

Speaking to AgriLand, the Beef Plan spokesperson said: “There was a van that drove through the picket line in Bandon this morning.

It drove over a chair and a bale of straw – an individual jumped out of that van and caught one of our members by the throat.

“Gardaí have been contacted and requested to attend the site. We have requested the CCTV footage,” the representative said.

The news follows an incident in Slane, Co. Meath, on Friday morning, August 2, where a farmer sustained serious leg injuries when he was struck by a lorry while protesting outside the meat factory there.

The Slane protest was subsequently suspended by the movement for the rest of the day.