The Breffni Oriel Holstein Friesian club, established in 1972, marks its 50 years anniversary this year

Breffni Oriel, which is based in counties Cavan and Monaghan, it is the first Holstein club to reach the 50-year milestone.

To mark the milestone, the club is having a Gala Ball on Friday, December 2, at The Kilmore Hotel outside Cavan town to celebrate.

Breffni Oriel

The club was formed by 10 to 12 members, with only one of these founding members still alive today.

It has grown to over 100 members, with pedigree Holstein breeders from across Cavan and Monaghan involved with the club.

Speaking to Agriland, Breffni Oriel chair Patrick Gaynor said: “The club started with a small group of people that wanted to promote the Holstein breed in the two counties.

“We have over 100 members of the club now, which is actually a little smaller than just a couple of years ago, with many people getting out of farming or dairying.”

Continuing, Patrick said: “The committee got together at the start of the year and decided we would run a number of events to celebrate the milestone.

“We always run a herd competition, which we held this year – the winners of the competition will be named at the event next Friday.

“The club also held a number of stock judging events during the year and also held a quiz for charity.”

The money raised by the club this year was donated to the Holy Family School in Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

The final event for the club of the year is the Gala Ball, with guest speaker Patrick Walls from University College Dublin (UCD).

The Gala Ball will also see the herds competition winners for the Senior, Intermediate and Junior sections named.

Commenting further, Patrick said: “The Breffni Oriel club was the first club formed in Ireland and is the first club to mark its 50th anniversary – there are now 15 clubs in the country.

“It has been a real honour to be a member of the committed that is involved in marking 50 years of the club.”

Open Junior Show in Italy

The Breffni Oriel club member Hollie Keenan from Co. Monaghan was one of three that went to Montichiari, Italy, to compete in the Open Junior Show, representing the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA). Image source: IHFA

Hollie Keenan

Hollie Keenan went on to be placed second out of 20 competitors in the Junior Clipping Competition.