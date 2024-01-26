Bord na Móna has revealed the eight businesses from across Ireland that will take part in its 2024 Accelerate Green Programme.

The aim of this business accelerator programme is to scale up early-stage enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and and start-ups that are involved in sustainability.

Bord na Móna said that the programme is part of a wider €5 million initiative to support the growth of the “green innovator network” between 2022 and 2025.

According to Bord na Móna, these businesses deliver green innovation and cater for a range of business needs across multiple industries, including renewable energy, sustainable agri-technology, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and food fermentation.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney with Bord na Móna CEO Tom Donnellan Source: Bord na Móna

The eight businesses will undergo a series of immersive learning sessions and mentoring workshops across eight weeks at the Accelerate Green hub in Boora, Co. Offaly.

Participants will hear from a range of speakers, including representatives from enterprise and energy agencies; Irish corporate entities; research networks; investors; and senior leaders from across Bord na Móna’s business.

The eight businesses are as follows:

ACEL Energy, based in Co. Monaghan, offers renewable energy solutions;

Voltclub Renewables, based in Dublin, is a renewable energy development company;

Konree Innovation, based in Co. Galway, is a marine technology company focused on technology that facilitates sustainable growth in salmon production;

Weev, based in Belfast, is an EV charging network, installing public charging stations and EV solutions;

SomaTech, based in Co. Monaghan, brings solid-state fermentation to the food industry, creating sustainable ingredients for food companies;

I/O Agri, based in Co. Cavan, offers solutions for sustainable farming practices across various areas of the farming supply chain;

AffinityEV, based in Co. Galway, enables EV dealerships to offer customers an “all-inclusive” package when buying an EV;

Universal Graphics, based in Co. Monaghan, provides branding solutions, specializing in high-technology printing.

A total of 25 Irish businesses have successfully completed the programme since it was first launched in 2022.

According to Bord na Móna, over half of those have reported rising profits since they participated in the programme.

The eight businesses were announced today (Friday, January 26) at an event attended by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney.

Commenting at the event, Minister Coveney said: “The green economy offers exciting opportunities for Irish companies, and as a government we want to see innovative climate-focused businesses and entrepreneurs across Ireland succeeding and creating new sustainable employment opportunities.

“As a nation we have ambitious climate action goals in place for the end of the decade as well as our net zero emissions target for 2050. Bord na Móna’s Accelerate Green programme is supporting the green innovators that will help us to meet these goals and shape a more sustainable future for our country.”