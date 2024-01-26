The European Commission expects that the Nature Restoration Law will enter into force before this summer, the deputy head of unit for biodiversity, DG Environment, Hans Stielstra has said.

The Nature Restoration Law, in principle, will be implemented through national nature restoration plans designed by each EU member state, Stielstra said.

However, the law will not be easy to implement, he said. “A lot” of work is yet to be done in relation to establishing baseline figures, and defining terms such as “satisfactory level”.

National restoration plans

The final plans have to be “credible instruments” to reach the law’s objectives. Member states will be able to indicate in their plan where and why they want to apply a certain derogation, he said.

During the discussions on the law, Stielstra said, “a lot” has changed when it comes to the possibilities for member states to be exempted from restoration obligations.

Advertisement

Specific derogations have been accepted in the case of, for example, natural disasters or plans of overriding public interest, and special provisions for renewable energy projects.

The European Commission is now designing the template for these national restoration plans. Member states’ draft restoration plans will then be reviewed by the commission, he said.

Stielstra said that member states will need to “argue” for a derogation, which the commission will consider and assess whether it is in accordance with the terms of the legislation.

The production of Ireland’s plan will be led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and will comprise a public participation process, and ecological and socio-economic impact assessments.

The state aims to publish the plan by 2026 with implementation by 2027, Ireland’s 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP) published yesterday (Thursday, January 25), shows.

Advertisement

Nature Restoration Law

A political agreement on the Nature Restoration Law was reached between the EU Council and the European Parliament, which is expected to be formally approved next month.

Stielstra highlighted that there will be exemptions possible for reduced rewetting and that rewetting will be incentivised, without an obligation on farmers and landowners.

“Of course, needless to say, if you’re a farmer on a peatland you don’t want your land to be rewetted, or at least not if this significantly reduces your income.

“So, of course this discussion was reflected in the legislation,” Stielstra said speaking at a Policy Forum for Ireland seminar on biodiversity loss yesterday (Thursday, January 25).

Ireland should be active in making sure that its plans under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) or under regional funding include a biodiversity component, he said.

In all those areas, and under the EU LIFE instrument, it is possible to fund biodiversity-related activities, Stielstra said adding that member states have to come up with relevant proposals.