Bord Bia has announced the appointment of Martin Hofler to the position of senior sustainability manager at the agency.

In his new role, Hofler will be responsible for overseeing and managing the company/manufacturing portion of the Origin Green programme, the national programme driving sustainable improvement in the Irish food and drink sector.

According to Bord Bia, as senior sustainability manager, he will continue to drive Origin Green’s ambition to enable the manufacturing industry to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets that respect the environment and serve local communities. Senior sustainability manager, Bord Bia, Martin Hofler

New sustainability manager

Before joining Bord Bia, Martin Hofler worked in several global sustainability roles with leading organisations including Jacobs Engineering, PepsiCo U.S., Ornua Deutschland, and the Dairy Sustainability Framework.

Commenting on Hofler’s appointment, Deirdre Ryan, director of Sustainability and Quality Assurance, Origin Green Programme said: “With over 10 years of experience in the sustainability sector, Martin brings a wealth of expertise to his new position having previously served as Sustainability Operations Manager and Sustainability Partnership Manager at Bord Bia.

“His leadership and passion for sustainability has been instrumental in advancing environmental initiatives, fostering partnerships, and driving positive change within the organisation and across the industry.”

Martin Hofler added: “I’m excited to commence my new role as senior sustainability manager at Bord Bia and continue working with teams across Bord Bia to guide businesses towards sustainable practices and reducing their environmental footprint in an important time for climate action.

“I would like to thank the team in Bord Bia for their support and I look forward to continuing the development of greater sustainable practices in the Irish food, drink and horticulture industry.”

Holfer is a graduate of University College Dublin (UCD) Smurfit School and Trinity College Dublin (TCD) with a masters of science (MSc) in business sustainability and an MSc. in environmental science respectively.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from the University of Scranton.

Additionally, he is committed to professional development, holding a diploma in strategic project and programme management from the Institute of Project Management.

Bord Bia Origin Green

Origin Green is Ireland’s pioneering food and drink sustainability programme, operating on a national scale, uniting government, the private sector, farmers and food producers.

It is a voluntary programme, led by Bord Bia that brings together the food industry – from farmers to food producers, retailers to foodservice operators – with the common goal of sustainable food production.

According to Bord Bia, the programme enables Ireland’s food industry to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets that respect the environment and serve local communities more effectively.

Independent accreditation and verification are built into each stage of the supply chain.

Accreditation at farm-level is provided to ISO: 17065 and Carbon Trust (PAS 2050), while food and drink manufacturers are independently verified by international auditors, Mabbett.