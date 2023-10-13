Lakeland Dairies has announced that is continuing to support its farm suppliers by introducing a feed support initiative over the winter months.

The co-op, which has 3,200 farm families supplying two billion litres of milk annually, said the initiative is being introduced to support milk suppliers in light of continued high inputs.

It is designed to support suppliers who produce milk through the winter months. It is also to help spring-calving herds manage the winter dry period.

Winter feed support

The initiative will see a €20/t or £20/t rebate applied to all Lakeland Dairies dairy feed purchased by milk suppliers during the four months of November 2023 through to February 2024.

Commenting on the support initiative, Lakeland Dairies chairperson Niall Matthews said: “As a board and a business, we are always looking at innovative ways to support our farm family suppliers.

“This has been a challenging year for all milk producers and we are moving to support our suppliers over the 2023/2024 winter period with this strong dairy feed initiative.

“Whether farmers are spring-calving or those who produce milk through the winter months, this initiative will financially support them over what is traditionally an expensive time in the farming calendar.”

Lakeland Dairies general manager of Lakeland Agri, Mark Delahunty added: “We are looking forward to rolling out this support to our farm family suppliers.

“It’s a very simple support in that whether you buy 1t or 20t, all tonnes will be discounted by €20/£20 per tonne.

“The loyalty and support of our farm families over the generations is what has allowed us to have a strong business today.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges that 2023 has brought and are glad that we can help in some way to manage costs across the winter period.”

The co-op said that terms and conditions apply and farmers can contact their local Lakeland Agri representative for further information on the initiative.