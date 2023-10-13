The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called for a further extension to the slurry spreading deadline.

Last week (October 4), Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, in consultation with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, agreed to extend the slurry spreading period by seven days until October15.

That had been the second extension granted, as the first extension had been until October 8.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has stated that there are times of the year when farmers must not spread any fertiliser, manure or soiled water on land.

These are called the ‘prohibited spreading periods’. DAFM has said that research has shown that prohibited periods are necessary to prevent nutrient losses to water during the most environmentally risky time of the year.

Further slurry spreading extension

Now, ICSA president Dermot Kelleher has said an additional extension to the slurry spreading deadline is warranted as weather conditions have given little opportunity to responsibly spread slurry over the last few weeks.

“Frequent and heavy rainfall in all parts of the country has wreaked havoc with slurry spreading plans,” he said.

“Farmers who would have expected to be able to meet this weekend’s deadline are still contending with grounds that remain waterlogged and they need more time.

“These are farmers want to comply with best practice, but they also need to get tanks emptied before the winter sets in.”

The ICSA is proposing that the closed period for slurry spreading should now commence on October 29, 2023 to give farmers a reasonable opportunity to complete spreading and prepare for the winter.

“It must be remembered that conditions for spreading slurry have been very poor for a lot of 2023,” Kelleher added.

“It has been especially difficult in March, April, early May and again in July, August, and September.

“Farmers have been doing their level best to meet the deadlines set thus far, however, with conditions against them this has proved impossible for many and more leeway is needed at this time.”