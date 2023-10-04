Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, in consultation with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, has agreed to further extend the slurry spreading period by 7 days.

Based on the evidence which has been assessed against the published scientific criteria, the closed period will now commence on October 15.

This is the second extension to the open period, the first having been announced during the 2023 National Ploughing Championships, which extended the open period until October 8.

Commenting on the latest extension, Minister McConalogue said: “I recognise that unseasonable weather conditions experienced this summer and during September have impacted trafficability and provided limited opportunities for slurry applications by farmers and contractors.

“I am conscious that last week’s significant rainfall diminished the opportunity to avail of the limited extension already announced.

“It is important to recognise also that the published criteria do not provide for a prolonged extension period. The decision today to provide an additional week is justified and will facilitate prudent application by farmers,” the minister added.

Minister McConalogue reiterated the importance of slurry spreading in proper conditions in relation to water quality.

“Given the need to deliver on our commitments to improving water quality, it is fundamental that slurry is applied under the right conditions and at the right time of year,” he said.

“It is critical that farm practices deliver on water quality. As part of this, nutrient application must align with crop uptake.”

The minister reminded farmers to observe the buffer zones that apply at this time of the year. In addition, farmers should also be aware that there is no provision in the relevant regulations to extend the slurry spreading period beyond October 14.

The extension comes after a number of farm organisations and politicians called for the start of the closed period to be pushed back further, given the wet weather.

On Monday of this week (October 2), independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said that extension previously granted has been lost to rain.

“Conditions are difficult on good farmland. Imagine the challenges faced by farmers on marginal land,” the Roscommon-Galway TD said.